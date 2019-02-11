Tennis group hits a winner with $149k grant

SCORING MORE FUNDING: Federal member for Hinkler Keith Pitt was a big hit at the Hervey Bay Tennis Club after securing them a $149,500 grant from the second round of the Community Sport Infrastructure Program.

SCORING MORE FUNDING: Federal member for Hinkler Keith Pitt was a big hit at the Hervey Bay Tennis Club after securing them a $149,500 grant from the second round of the Community Sport Infrastructure Program. Alistair Brightman

MAJOR upgrades to Hervey Bay's tennis centre will allow the club to take on more members and cater to numbers for major tennis tournaments.

About $149,000, provided under the Federal Government's Community Sport Infrastructure Program, will upgrade the change areas, disabled amenities and shower blocks at the Hervey Bay and District Tennis Association.

President Geoff Arnell said the tennis centre was often used by the Queensland Touch Association each year and the current amenities block had trouble catering for the numbers for the competition or any tennis tournaments held at the club.

"At present we only have two shower rooms for upwards of 150 players per tournament,” Mr Arnell said.

"Residents on the Fraser Coast and the many visitors that attend each year, including wheelchair tennis players and supporters, will have access to a first class amenities block once work is completed.”

Over the past eight years, about $500,000 worth of improvements have been spent on the centre, which Mr Arnell said made it one of the best regional centres in Australia.

Head coach Luke Harvey said the toilets were lagging behind and the funding would help match the rest of the venue.

"It will be wheelchair friendly, so we'll be able to host wheelchair events at our club,” Mr Harvey said.

"We have a real boost in membership, enrolment with the kids and court hires off the back of the Australian Open so it's a matter of capitalising on that and providing a good venue for people to come out and enjoy the game.”

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said improving the centre would mean more people could get out and get active.

"Sport plays an important role in the Hervey Bay region and the benefits of this investment in the facilities will be felt right across the community,” he said.