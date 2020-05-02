Return of service: Time for tennis but rules apply

TENNIS: The sound of tennis balls thwacking the strings of a racquet will once again be heard at local tennis courts from today.

From midnight Tennis Queensland allowed for the limited return to tennis.

Ace Tennis Hervey Bay head coach Luke Harvey was relieved to be able to return to coaching after not being allowed due to the pandemic.

From Tuesday night Harvey will return to private coaching at the Colyton Street courts in Hervey Bay.

He has used the down time for professional development and to recharge for the return of the sport.

"We are now allowed a maximum of two people on the court for one-on-one training," he said.

"Some of the other guidelines stipulated include players on multiple courts having a free court between them and coaches limiting the number of balls hit during lessons,"

Harvey said players were going a little stir crazy not being able to have a hit.

The Hervey Bay committee will meet Wednesday night to decided how to manage court hire, social and fixture tennis.

Harvey expected fixtures and court hire to return.

"We don't have an exact timeline, we just need to abide by the guidelines that Tennis Australia set," he said.

During the down time Hervey Bay Tennis Association has been busy, resurfacing courts six and seven.

"It was a good opportunity for the association to upgrade the court surface," Harvey said.

For further information about the return visit the Ace Tennis Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AceTennisHerveyBay