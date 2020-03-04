Ten’s Amazing Race hit with coronavirus fears

IT'S the detour no one saw coming - with Network 10 confirming they are rethinking the route for The Amazing Race, after the US production was suspended over coronavirus fears.

A spokeswoman for 10 told NewsCorp Australia producers were assessing the travel risks involved for cast and crew of the reality, which was due to start filming a new season in June.

Last year's series saw host Beau Ryan and contestants compete through South Korea, Vietnam, Mongolia and Africa - all now regarded as infection hot spots, with health warnings against travel there.

Beau Ryan in Seoul, South Korea in a scene from Ten's reboot of The Amazing Race. Picture: Supplied/10

In a statement, 10 said: "we are seeking advice to determine the international route for the upcoming season of The Amazing Race Australia, ahead of the start of production in June 2020. The welfare of cast and crew is of the upmost importance and all necessary measures will be taken to ensure their protection."

The show's format sees teams of two travel between "pit stops," both cross country and across borders, competing in physical challenges and scavenger hunts for clues to the next destination.

The potential route changes come after 10's parent company, CBS halted production of its own season of the adventure show as a precautionary measure to protect the health of participants and crew.

Amazing Race Australia contestants Hayley and Mikayla Foruria in a South Korea challenge. Picture: Supplied/10

South Korea, which featured heavily last season, has come under intense scrutiny by the World Health Organisation attempting to contain the pandemic - with Australians returning from the country to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving back in the country.

The leader of a religious sect in South Korea is facing charges of gross negligence over some of the country's coronavirus deaths; while the infection rate is approaching 5000 cases.

More than 120,000 people in South Korea have been tested for the virus, which remains uncontained in the Asian country.