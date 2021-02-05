TENT CITY: Finding a place to call home in makeshift camp

Cindy McLeod, who is part of the tent city community, with her dog Missy.

They haven't been able to find a house, but for those sheltering in tents near Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre, their struggles to find accommodation has led them to find a home of sorts.

The staff at the neighbourhood centre have lent their assistance to those seeking a place to stay, allowing an unlikely community to form on their doorstep.

These people have nowhere else to go.

Cindy McLeod has been homeless on and off for the past four and a half years.

Much of that time she has lived in fear as a woman on her own, camping on Hervey Bay's beaches while being regularly told to move on.

The current rental crisis, which has seen rental availability drop to 0.6 per cent on the Fraser Coast, has only compounded Cindy's search to find a permanent home.

She has been part of the tent community for two weeks and said she feels safer and like she's part of a community.

Sitting nearby is Corrine Gibbs.

She has lived in a tent near the centre for three weeks.

Corrine has also experienced homelessness before, first in Toowoomba, then after coming to Hervey Bay.

She says in the tent community, everything is shared - from coffee to noodles, water to baked beans.

"We have each other's backs, we support each other," she said.

Cindy has a dog, Missy.

Diagnosed with diabetes, her pet was rapidly going downhill before a fundraiser was organised by the community centre so her dog could see a vet.

Now Missy, with insulin and the right diet, is making a quick recovery.

Michael Lynch also has his dog, Bolt, with him at the tent community.

Both dogs lie on the ground near one another, panting, staying out of the heat

Missy's recovery is only one of the heartwarming stories that has come out of a difficult situation.

Those in the tent community share stories of a city that has thrown its support behind them.

From the delivery of roast chickens to food staples left in the neighbourhood centre's blessing box, the kindness has warmed their hearts and filled their stomachs.

Corrine Gibbs has been sheltering in the tent city for three weeks. She and Michael Lynch have become mates, along with Michael's dog Bolt.

Cindy tells of kids who stopped while walking to school to give the group cans of Red Bull and some chocolate and left them with some words of comfort - "we're thinking of you".

"Everyone's been helping us," Cindy said.

But it hasn't all been positive.

The group has had to deal with "riff raff" of a night, with Corrine saying they just tell those who want to cause trouble to "p-s off".

Cindy said attempts were also made by the council to move the group on.

But the neighbourhood centre had stood up for those who had been left with nowhere else to go, she said.

"They went up against them for us," she said.

A spokesman from the Fraser Coast Regional Council did not comment directly on whether attempts had been made to move those camped near the centre.

"While homelessness is a State and Federal Government responsibility, council is working with the relevant state government departments and community groups to help those individuals in need," he said.

"At present council is approving a significant number of subdivisions and housing developments as the development industry responds to record levels of interest from home buyers and investors to meet demand for new homes and investment properties."

Michael had a unit, which he was sharing with a flatmate, but things turned sour when his mate moved out and another man moved in.

Michael decided to leave what he believed was a bad situation and set up a tent because no other accommodation was available.

Unlike the others, he prefers to have his tent out in the open, where he can enjoy listening to the rain when it falls.

Michael Lynch with his tent and his dog Bolt, the "best dog in the world".

Now, after leaving a situation where he felt uncomfortable, Michael feels at home.

"I feel like this is my family," he said.

The group fears they are being pushed out by people moving north in the wake of COVID, able to afford much higher rental prices than they ever could and making finding lasting accommodation that much harder.

Each is working with staff from the neighbourhood centre to try to find a place to call home - although most feel for the first time, they have found one with each other.

A spokesman from the neighbourhood centre said support was being provided.

"Our staff are actively working with these community members to connect them with relevant services where possible, including housing," he said.

"All relevant authorities are aware of the situation and the individuals are actively engaged with HBNC staff."