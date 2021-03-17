Tent city no longer, but Coast’s rental crisis remains

The tent city that popped up near the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre has now gone.

A community of tents is no longer set up outside Hervey Bay’s Neighbourhood Centre, with those who sheltered there having now moved on.

Employees at the centre had been working with those living in the tent city for weeks to find more appropriate accommodation.

But that doesn’t mean the region’s rental crisis is over, with many still struggling to find a place to live.

The rental vacancy rate on the Fraser Coast is currently 0.7 per cent – a record low for the region.

Senior tenancy advice worker at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre Ros Connor said previously it was the first time she had seen the market this bare.

Ms Connor said while there was no easy solution to this housing crisis, the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre supported removing no grounds evictions from tenancy legislation.

“We are seeing tenants that are feeling anxious about speaking up regarding repairs or enforcing their tenancy rights because their lease is almost up and they do not want a Notice to Leave without grounds,” she said.

Cindy McLeod, who is part of the tent city community, with her dog Missy.

“Current tenancy legislation allows no grounds evictions and in the current private rental market, this can create fear.”

Ms Connor said the region was experiencing increased rates of homelessness as well as a lack of security in private rentals.

At least half a dozen people had set up tents in the grounds of the centre after being left with no where else to go.

One of them was Cindy McLeod, who had been homeless on and off for the past four and a half years.

Much of that time she has lived in fear as a woman on her own, camping on Hervey Bay‘s beaches while being regularly told to move on.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour, who used to run a youth homelessness shelter, said it was an issue that affected every community in the world.

“It’s very difficult to get a rental right now on the Fraser Coast … we need to find homes for them,” he told the Chronicle last month.

“As a society we need to make sure people have a home, homelessness affects people in different ways.

“If you’re an adult looking for a job, it is incredibly hard.

“How do you hand out resumes if you don’t have a home? It is severely restrictive on life opportunities and we need to find ways of finding new homes.”

