Tent city pops up in Hervey Bay as rental crisis continues

A little tent city has popped up near Hervey Bay Community Centre. Photo: Stuart Fast.

A little tent city has popped up near Hervey Bay Community Centre. Photo: Stuart Fast.

People are sheltering under tents near Hervey Bay Neighbourhood as a result of the homelessness crisis in the region.

As rental properties run short, people who have never before experienced homelessness have been left with no housing options.

“Our staff are actively working with these community members to connect them with relevant services where possible, including housing,” a spokesman from the community centre said.

“All relevant authorities are aware of the situation and the individuals are actively engaged with HBNC staff.

The spokesman said while HBNC was not a provider of homelessness support services, the centre’s community navigators and tenancy advice team work tirelessly to connect at-risk community members with housing and other services.

“HBNC has observed a significant increase in the number of community members experiencing homelessness and seeking support in recent months, in conjunction with the well-publicised housing shortage facing our region,” he said.

“As of August 2020, the Fraser Coast has a rental vacancy rate of 1.2 per cent, creating extreme housing stress for some of the community’s most vulnerable.

“As part of the Fraser Coast Social Plan, HBNC is actively involved in advocating for long-term solutions to this housing crisis.

“This includes participating in regional Strategic Housing Planning Days.

“HBNC also offers a Skillsets for Successful Tenancies course, in partnership with the Tenancy Skills Institute.

“HBNC also continues to offer a free community meal every Wednesday evening and Tuesday morning as part of the Comfort Kitchen program.”

Visit www.hbnc.com.au/comfort-kitchen for more information. ​