‘Tent city’ resident jailed for assaults, property offences

Michael Lynch with his dog Bolt at the makeshift tent city site at Hervey Bay prior to his court appearance this week.

A member of Hervey Bay's homeless tent city community has been sentenced to jail time after facing court over two separate assaults.

Michael David Lynch, 48, pleaded guilty in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of common assault as well as property offences.

Lynch had spent two days in custody after an incident that occurred at the tent city near the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre earlier this week.

The court heard the charge of assault occasioning bodily harm related to a separate incident at a home last year, where Lynch forced himself through the door and assaulted a man, before another intervened.

Lynch then punched the victim, who sustained a broken nose and eye socket, and an altercation between the two men followed.

Lynch was then involved in property offences, the court heard, with a laptop, TV, iPad and Bluetooth speaker stolen from a home in Granville.

The items were found at an address where Lynch was present and police were told the speaker had been pawned.

After making inquiries the police found it had been pawned by Lynch, who got $80 for it.

During the most recent incident at the tent city in Pialba, Lynch struck a man who had been "derogatory" towards him, the court heard.

Lynch had been living in the tent community for the past four weeks and it had become a tight knit environment, the court was told.

The court heard he had been forced to set up camp at the tent city after losing emergency housing at a unit.

Lynch was sentenced to nine months in prison with a parole eligibility date of May 8.

He was fined $1000 and convictions were recorded.