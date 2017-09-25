31°
Opinion

Terminally ill yet terminally positive

Townsville grandmother Marj Lawrence 79 has terminal pancreatic cancer and is calling for legalised euthanasia. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Townsville grandmother Marj Lawrence 79 has terminal pancreatic cancer and is calling for legalised euthanasia. Picture: Zak Simmonds Zak Simmonds
Inge Hansen
by

THERE are some conversations which stick with you no matter how much time goes by.

My conversation with Marjorie Lawrence was one of them.

This week I spent much of my time investigating voluntary euthanasia and finding out what people thought about a bill not being put forward for consideration in Queensland after New South Wales and Victoria did so last week.

After getting in touch with pro-voluntary euthanasia group Dying with Dignity Queensland, I was put in contact with 80-year-old Marj from Townsville who had her own personal reasoning for her wish to see the right to die legalised.

Four years ago, Marj was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer and was told she had a matter of months to live. I didn't know what to expect when I picked up the phone to call Marj, but I didn't expect to be so touched by her words.

Marj doesn't fear death.

She doesn't fear what happens after death.

The only thing Marj was desperate to avoid was a painful death and thus, wished to be able to decide when and how she would die.

Which is why she is a committee member of Dying with Dignity Queensland and is pushing for voluntary euthanasia to be legalised.

She shared the stories of her family members who had passed away from tragic illnesses and left this earth in a way she described as undignified and horrendous.

To say I was moved would be an understatement.

Marj gave me a completely different perspective on death and her complete acceptance of her fate gave me a sense of calm.

Despite everything life has thrown at her, she remains positive and lives life to the absolute fullest.

Marj, your strength is inspirational.

Topics:  dying with dignity queensland exit international fraser coast voluntary euthanasia

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Drugs, overcrowding part of challenge for new prison GM

Drugs, overcrowding part of challenge for new prison GM

The prison is currently home to 674 prisoners, more than 30% above its capacity of 500.

Holiday cut short as woman, baby airlifted from Fraser Is

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked at 1:33pm to Orchid Beach, Fraser Island and airlifted a 35 year old Female patient on holiday from New South Wales with her four month old baby boy.

The rescue occurred about 1.33pm.

From garage to museum: historical cannon finds new home

NEW HOME: Robert McMillan-Kay's 25 pound howitzer field gun will find a new home at an historical museum on the Sunshine Coast.

FOR almost a decade, this military armament has collected dust.

Fire crews called to blaze along Mary River

Fire Photo: Blainey Woodham/Daily News

About five crews were called to the scene.

Local Partners