Termites being eradicated from historic buildings

West Indian drywood termites will be given their marching orders from two historic Maryborough buildings.

Specialised fumigation will be undertaken at the Gatakers Warehouse at 311 Kent Street and the Heritage Centre at 164 Richmond Street, and is expected to be completed by March 15.

The eradication of the termites will pave the way for Fraser Coast Regional Council to start work on the Gatakers Creative Space project, which will complement the existing activities at Gatakers Artspace.

The project will provide more space for printmaking, drawing and ceramics, as well as a small shopfront where artists’ work can be sold from.