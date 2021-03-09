Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Termites are being eradicated from two historic Maryborough buildings.
Termites are being eradicated from two historic Maryborough buildings.
News

Termites being eradicated from historic buildings

Carlie Walker
9th Mar 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

West Indian drywood termites will be given their marching orders from two historic Maryborough buildings.

Specialised fumigation will be undertaken at the Gatakers Warehouse at 311 Kent Street and the Heritage Centre at 164 Richmond Street, and is expected to be completed by March 15.

The eradication of the termites will pave the way for Fraser Coast Regional Council to start work on the Gatakers Creative Space project, which will complement the existing activities at Gatakers Artspace.

The project will provide more space for printmaking, drawing and ceramics, as well as a small shopfront where artists’ work can be sold from.

fccouncil
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that we all need to support one another. Your support for local journalism is more important than ever.

        FULL LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        New $1m cash splash to pay visitors to see the Reef

        Premium Content New $1m cash splash to pay visitors to see the Reef

        Travel Queensland government offers more cash incentives for visitors to Great Barrier...