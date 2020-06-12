Menu
POONA CARAVAN PARK: Owner of the Poona Palms Holiday Park, Don Wallace. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

Caravan park’s massive influx amid eased restrictions

Stuart Fast
12th Jun 2020 5:55 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM
SINCE coronavirus travel restrictions have been lifted in Queensland, the Poona Palms Caravan Park has received a massive influx of caravaners on the road once again.

Park owner Don Wallace said despite coronavirus restrictions, the park has seen business increase 160 per cent since this time last year.

He said online booking for his park had increased by a massive 1300 per cent since restrictions lifted.

Mr Wallace said many caravaners were travelling north from southeast Queensland, eager to escape the cities to more isolated, calmer areas.

The massive influx of business since June 1 meant the business was heavily booked well into the Christmas period.

Mr Wallace said he knew of other coastal caravan parks who also experienced increased business.

"Sandy Strait is doing really well," he said regarding the increased regional tourism.

Mr Wallace supported of opening the state border to support tourism business in the north and west of Queensland.

Coronavirus travel restrictions were lifted on June 1, allowing Queenslanders to travel without limit throughout the state.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queensland borders will remain closed and the situation evaluated at the end of June.

