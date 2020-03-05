Menu
Terrifying break-in: Mum sexually assaulted while she slept

5th Mar 2020 6:06 AM

A MAN will face court today after he allegedly broke into a Goonellabah home and sexually touched a woman who was sleeping next to her two daughters.

On Wednesday, a 33-year-old woman and her two daughters, aged four and five, were asleep in their Allingham Place, Goonellabah home, all sharing the same bed.

About 4am the woman was woken by a man sitting on her bed sexually touching her.

She screamed, and the man ran from the premises.

Officers from Richmond Police District attended and commenced an investigation with the assistance of detectives and crime scene officers.

About 3pm yesterday, a 19-year-old man was arrested at a home in Simpson Place, Goonellabah.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence (sexual touching).

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

The two children were not harmed during the incident.

