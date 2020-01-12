WARNING: Terrifying moment teen trapped by trucks

EXPLICIT LANGUAGE WARNING

A TEENAGER has shared harrowing footage of the moment she was forced to swerve onto the wrong side of the road, just narrowly avoiding a head-on collision with a truck.

With one truck beside her and another barrelling toward her on the wrong side of the road, Jessica Hernandez stayed calm enough to manoeuvre herself between the two heavy vehicles in the nick of time.

Breathtaking dashcam video revealed how close the teen and her two friends were from unthinkable tragedy.

Miss Hernandez was driving near Inglewood on Tuesday night when she found herself sandwiched between the two trucks.

In the video, the 18-year-old and her two friends can be heard talking about the oncoming truck while driving along the Cunningham Highway.

"They have a much brighter spotlight than I do, and I hope they realise I'm coming around the corner," Miss Hernandez can be heard saying before the panic kicked in.

"Truck, truck, truck - that's really blinding," Miss Hernandez's friend Zachary Eickenloff said from the passenger seat.

"F---, is that two trucks."

"S--, we nearly died."

The teen, who was driving a Santa Fe, said she was no stranger to driving at night on country roads living in Fernvale, and has her car fitted with a "pretty bright light bar."

"We were on the look out for kangaroos like most people are," she said.

"We were sh---ing ourselves the whole time because it wasn't something that we'd expected to happen."

"We ended up pulling over because of how shocked we were and it ended up adding an hour and a half to our trip."

To make matters worse, the trio were towing a trailer with equipment from their cancelled Scouts camp in Canberra.

"It was really lucky that we got through because of the trailer on the back," she said.

"It was also raining, and had been for about an hour - which definitely didn't help."

The video has garnered huge interest since being posted to social media.

"I put it up to be like 'hey, this is what we've just been through'," she said.

"It wasn't until (friend) Zac messaged me telling me I should have a look at it again that I saw that it had more than 90,000 views."

Now, the video has been seen by 120,000 people with close to 1000 comments, which Miss Hernandez admits has made the group the talk of any event.

"We had a meet up with all of the Queensland Scouts that had been in Canberra the other day and that was all anyone was talking about," she said.

"We don't know what could have happened, that party could have been a memorial service if we'd died."

After re-watching the footage Miss Hernandez was hopeful they would be able to report the incident however high beams meant there no distinctive were visible.

"We couldn't get anything from the truck not even the number plate or what type it was," she said.

"All we know is that it's a red truck."