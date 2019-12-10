Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Agim Ajazi was extradited from Adelaide Airport on Sunday. Picture: Nine News
Agim Ajazi was extradited from Adelaide Airport on Sunday. Picture: Nine News
Crime

Terror accused faces Queensland court

10th Dec 2019 10:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND man accused of fighting for a terrorist group has faced court in Brisbane after being deported from Turkey.

Agim Ajazi briefly appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday after he was deported by Turkish authorities and taken into police custody on his arrival in Adelaide on Sunday.

He was later extradited to Brisbane.

He was not required to enter a plea on the multiple terrorism-related charges he faces and his case was adjourned until January 10 in the same court.

More Stories

Show More
court crime terror terror attack terrorist

Just In

    Give a gift to those in need

    Give a gift to those in need
    • 10th Dec 2019 11:00 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A WOMAN OF FIRSTS: Vale Daphne Wilschefski

        premium_icon A WOMAN OF FIRSTS: Vale Daphne Wilschefski

        Life We say goodbye to a woman dedicated to breaking down gender barriers in her region.

        UNIQUE: Fresh cut Christmas trees on offer in Bay

        premium_icon UNIQUE: Fresh cut Christmas trees on offer in Bay

        News There's only a few days left to get your order in.

        Mum’s improvised shield as dingo bit boy

        premium_icon Mum’s improvised shield as dingo bit boy

        News Dingo attack: Mum used boogie board to protect kids

        Drought declaration D-day for southeast

        premium_icon Drought declaration D-day for southeast

        Weather Drought declarations coming as heatwave persists