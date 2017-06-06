24°
Terror attack hits home for Bay backpackers

Blake Antrobus
| 6th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
(left to right) English backpackers Jessica Tongue, Alex Simpson and Anna Caravaca have all felt the effects of the London attacks abroad.
(left to right) English backpackers Jessica Tongue, Alex Simpson and Anna Caravaca have all felt the effects of the London attacks abroad.

ANNA Caravaca had just returned from the trip of a lifetime when she heard of a terror attack on her home soil.

Fresh from Fraser Island, the English backpacker said it was "scary” to hear of the attack that left at least nine dead and dozens wounded on Sunday.

Ms Caravaca was on Fraser Island during the time of the incident, and found out about the attack when she returned to the mainland.

While acknowledging the incident wouldn't stop her holiday, Ms Caravaca admitted she was "terrified” to go home at the moment.

"It's daily stuff - a friend or family member could easily have been on the London Bridge at the time,” she said.

"A cousin of mine lives right near Parliament, very close to where the Westminster attack occurred. It's so close to home.

"There have been so many attacks this year.”

Her fellow traveller Alex Simpson said he felt a moment of panic for his friends living in London.

"I trust that there will be a review, that everything is okay,” he said.

Mr Simpson said he was thankful his close friends were okay, after being able to contact them through social media.

It struck a similar chord with backpacker Jess Tongue, who said her parents were worried about letting her travel in light of the security concerns.

"It seems like back home is a more dangerous place now,” she said.

The three travellers encouraged Londoners to stay resolute.

Four Australians were caught up in the attack, with at least two injured. Candice Hedge, who grew up in Dalby, underwent surgery for neck wounds.

Topics:  fccommunity hervey bay london terror attack

Man faces trial over alleged sexual assault of 11 y/o girl

Man faces trial over alleged sexual assault of 11 y/o girl

AN OLD friend of a Hervey Bay family stands accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl over the space of a year.

Top brass helps promote the banding in Maryborough

Brisbane Brass Band Music Association performed in Maryborough at the weekend.

Brisbane Brass returned to the region for their second performance.

Driver injured in crash on Pialba Burrum Heads Rd

The scene of a two-vehicle crash along Pialba Burrum Heads Rd.

A female driver suffered minor neck injuries.

Swinging to attract new members

Geoff Pearce from Hervey Bay's senior badminton group is on the lookout for new members.

Hervey Bay's seniors badminton group are looking for new members.

Swinging to attract new members

Hervey Bay's seniors badminton group are on the lookout for new members for their Monday and Thursday games at the PCYC.

Putting the pal into pen pal on the Fraser Coast

WRITE IDEA: Maryborough's Zavier Purnell will be communicating with children from Maryborough in Victoria thanks to the Fraser Coast Libraries penpals program.

Fraser Coast children are discovering the fun of having a pen pal.

Popular country gospel singer to perform on Fraser Coast

Gospel singer Steve Grace is coming to Hervey Bay.

Steve Grace has sung and performed all over the world.

Peter and Bambi: The comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Shannon Noll gives woman drink in a shoe in bizarre video

BIZARRE video footage showing Australian singer Shannon Noll feeding a woman with a shoe has emerged overnight.

Ariana Grande fronts star-studded One Love gig

A view of the stage at the One Love Manchester tribute concert. Picture: Kevin Mazur via APSource:AP

50,000 people are at the One Love Manchester benefit concert

Robbie Williams breaks down during performance

Robbie Williams struggled to get through his song Angels

Beefing up the rom-com in first novel

Author Anna Daniels.

Debut novel puts Rocky on the romance map

This TV experiment may change the way you drink alcohol

Dr Xand van Tulleken (left) & Dr Chris van Tulleken (right) holding their own urine, collected as part of their research on binge drinking.Source:Supplied

Is binge drinking really that bad?

London's 'philospher chef' to make Masterchef debut

Guest chef Yotam Ottolenghi makes his MasterChef Australia debut tomorrow.

Yotam Ottolenghi made the leap from literature to cooking

Pippa Middleton gives celeb watchers the slip in NT

The Bamurru Plains luxury lodge in Kakadu where James and Pippa could be staying.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews gave royal watchers the slip

