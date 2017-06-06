Terror attack hits home for Bay backpackers

(left to right) English backpackers Jessica Tongue, Alex Simpson and Anna Caravaca have all felt the effects of the London attacks abroad.

ANNA Caravaca had just returned from the trip of a lifetime when she heard of a terror attack on her home soil.

Fresh from Fraser Island, the English backpacker said it was "scary” to hear of the attack that left at least nine dead and dozens wounded on Sunday.

Ms Caravaca was on Fraser Island during the time of the incident, and found out about the attack when she returned to the mainland.

While acknowledging the incident wouldn't stop her holiday, Ms Caravaca admitted she was "terrified” to go home at the moment.

"It's daily stuff - a friend or family member could easily have been on the London Bridge at the time,” she said.

"A cousin of mine lives right near Parliament, very close to where the Westminster attack occurred. It's so close to home.

"There have been so many attacks this year.”

Her fellow traveller Alex Simpson said he felt a moment of panic for his friends living in London.

"I trust that there will be a review, that everything is okay,” he said.

Mr Simpson said he was thankful his close friends were okay, after being able to contact them through social media.

It struck a similar chord with backpacker Jess Tongue, who said her parents were worried about letting her travel in light of the security concerns.

"It seems like back home is a more dangerous place now,” she said.

The three travellers encouraged Londoners to stay resolute.

Four Australians were caught up in the attack, with at least two injured. Candice Hedge, who grew up in Dalby, underwent surgery for neck wounds.