Two attackers at large after van strike, stabbing rampage

SEVEN people have been reportedly killed and as many as 20 injured after terrorists mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and then went on a stabbing rampage.

A van was seen ploughing into pedestrians at London Bridge and eyewitnesses reported gunfire and stabbings. A gang of five terrorists - in stab proof vests - emerged from the van and began the stabbing attack.

The terror attack is still believed to be ongoing with two terrorists still at large. SAS troops have reportedly been flown into London to hunt for the suspects. Three others are believed to have been gunned down by police in dramatic scenes at Borough Market.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the incidents at London Bridge and also at Borough Market where terror attacks. A third stabbing at Vauxhall was initially feared to be part of the attack but police now believe is unrelated.

One horrified witness had told The Sun of how he was left covered in blood after a knife man stormed a restaurant and slashed dinners.

The guy that the police knocked down after 1 min #live #police #dead #man #london #terroristic #attack A post shared by Gabriele Sciotto (@fried_chicken) on Jun 3, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

Jag Sandue was at the Black and Blue steak restaurant when he said he saw several men storm in, armed with knives.

He said a man was cut down behind him, with blood spraying onto Jag's shirt.

"There were people throwing chairs and glasses outside and I thought it might just be a fight. Then I realised it was more than that, people were running.

"Next thing we know, they're in our restaurant. People were screaming 'they've got knives'."

British Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed the incidents were being treated as acts of terrorism. Mrs May, who has been campaigning ahead of a general election on Thursday, was returning to Downing Street to chair an urgent national security meeting.

Police in riot gear filled the streets and told pedestrians and reporters to run and leave the area as fast as possible.

Media reports in the UK suggest two attacksers were shot by police after the stabbings at Borough - however police have continued to tweet the "run, hide, tell" message, suggesting there are other attackers still at large.

Witnesses claim a white van veered off the road and hit five or six people at London Bridge. Deputy Editor of The Sunday Times, Sarah Baxter said: "Several pedestrians mown down as van weaved across road." At least three people reportedly got out of the vehicle and started stabbing.

Those caught up in the attack mixed with late night revellers who at first, did not understand the confusion.

The BBC reported one eyewitness told of seeing a man wearing "canister" around his waist and with a long knife. The witness said he was in a bar at the time and tried to throw chairs at the attackers to stop them.

Police have confirmed at least one person has died with reports of up to 20 people injured.

One witness told Reuters that she saw what appeared to be three people with knife wounds and possibly their throats cut. Another told Sky News there had been "significant gunfire" heard in the area.

Witnesses told media the attackers appeared to have knives that had blades of 10-12 inches.

Nick Archer, who was in the London Bridge area, says he came out of a bar and looked to his left and saw a man lying on the ground. He thought the person had been drinking, but then police vans flew by.

Live video showed people streaming out of bars in the area with their hands raised above their heads. Another video circulating on social media showed people in a bar ducking for cover as police stormed into the building.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said early reports suggest no Australians are involved. Ms Bishop said she had been in contact with UK High Commissioner Alexander Downer shortly after the attack.

People run down Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge in London. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

Terror attack on London Bridge

LONDON is being rocked by a night of terror.

After a white van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge around 10.10pm local time (7.10am AEST), police confirmed that they were responding to incidents at Borough Market and Vauxhall.

Alexander Downer has told Julie Bishop in a text that the London incident is being treated as a terrorist incident.

Holly Jones, a BBC reporter at the bridge when the incident happened, said a van had swerved off the road into a crowd of pedestrians.

"A white van driver came speeding - probably about 50m/ph - veered off the road into the crowds of people who were walking along the pavement," she told BBC News.

"He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people. He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind."

"I'd say there are about four severely injured people. They all have paramedics assisting them at the moment."

As well as #LondonBridge officers have also responsed to an incident in #BoroughMarket. We have armed police at the scenes. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Another witness has told Reuters she saw three people with their throats apparently cut on London Bridge.

Police confirmed they were dealing with a second incident at the Borough Market, which is nearby.

Witnesses have described seeing two men carrying large knives attacking people as they ran by.

Australia's Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said so far there were no reports of any Australians involved in the incident.



Metropolitan Police‏ confirmed that they were dealing with an incident on the famous landmark on their Twitter feed.

The area is in lockdown, with armed police on the scene.

London's transport authority said London Bridge rail station had been closed at the request of the police.

Something big going down on London Bridge. View from work. pic.twitter.com/r62NQfEZTa — Ben Kelly (@BenKellyMusic) June 3, 2017

A witness told the BBC she saw a speeding white van veering into pedestrians. The witness said the van hit five to six people.

According to the Sun up to 20 people could have been injured.

First reports of the incident emerged shortly after 10.10pm local time (7.10am AEST).

Eyewitness Will Heaven on Twitter stated the epicentre of the incident was on the south side of the famous landmark.

A Reuters reporter near the scene said she saw 10 police cars rushing towards London Bridge.

The incident comes as the UK is reeling from the recent attack on Manchester Arena at the end of an Ariana Granda concert.

Hundreds of people are evacuated from #LondonBridge after unconfirmed accident brings more than 15 police cars and helicopters come to scene pic.twitter.com/IfQLMOXsR0 — Kaine Pieri (@PieriKaine) June 3, 2017

A concert in honour of the Manchester victims is due to take place on Sunday evening.

Australian politician Sam Dastyari was having dinner nearby and has tweeted, describing "horrific scenes".

"Terrible events in London beside where we were having dinner. Just terrible. Whole city in lockdown," he tweeted.

Senator Dastyari said he had no details of what had happened but praised the professionalism of police on the scene.