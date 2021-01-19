Test drive the Coast’s new $3 million roundabout

The roundabout at the intersection of Main Street, Chapel Road and Maggs Hill Road. Photo: Contributed

Fraser Coast residents will be able to use the roundabout at the intersection of Main Street, Chapel Road and Maggs Hill Road for the next couple of weeks.

Councillor Denis Chapman said most of the road work part of the project has finished and will be open to traffic until early February.

“It will then be closed for two days for the asphalt surface to be laid,” he said.

“At this stage we anticipate the asphalt surfacing works will be undertaken on February 5 and 6, weather permitting.

“After that there will be some minor disruptions for the line marking and to finish the landscaping.”

The $3 million project is the final stage of the upgrade of Main Street from the Esplanade to Booral Road, with work on the roundabout starting in July 2020 and is expected to finish in February.

“The intersection is one of the busiest in the Bay,” Cr Chapman said.

“Traffic heading into the Bay, or residents heading to the Nikenbah Transfer Station, Fraser Coast Sport and Recreation Precinct, the Fraser Coast Anglican College and the growing housing developments across the Doolong Flats all pass through the intersection.”

The roundabout was funded in part by a $1.1 grant from the Queensland Government under the Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme.