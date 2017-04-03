Text and drive: Would it take a child's death to stop you?

Whether it be texting or reaching for a bag in the back seat - it's not worth the risk.

WHAT could be so important that you would risk killing yourself or someone else in a car crash? NOTHING.

There's a reason there is a charge for driving without due care and attention which would apply for anyone distracted behind the wheel.

That includes using your phone while driving.

According to the Federal Communications Commission, an alarming number of accidents on our roads are linked to distracted driving, including use of mobile devices while behind the wheel, resulting in injury and loss of life.

Like a lot of criminal acts while behind the wheel, we all know we shouldn't do it.

Have you ever reached for your phone while driving?

While you may not want to admit it to others, can you at least admit it to yourself?

If the answer is yes, what would it honestly take for you to change your habits.

If your child was hit and killed by a driver who was texting at the time, would you ever pick up your phone again while you were behind the wheel?

It amazes me just how many people become distracted while driving.

Whether it be texting or reaching for a bag in the back seat - it's not worth the risk.

If you're guilty of it - maybe today is the day you change that potentially fatal habit.

