News

Text message scam targets Australia Post customers

8th Aug 2019 9:00 AM

AUSTRALIA Post customers have been warned of a phishing scam targeting people who receive packages.

Customers on the wrong end of the scam have been sent a text message, which appears to have come from the same carrier number used by Australia Post to contact customers.

The text advises customers their package has been "detained in terminal", and sends them a click through link. At the link, a fake version of the Australia Post website appears, at which point they are prompted to pay a delivery fee.

Australia Post has said the scammers only asked users for $1, but requested personal and banking information, and said some users may fear their "identity had been stolen".

"The SMS claims that you have a package 'detained in terminal', and asks for a payment to retrieve your package," Australia Post advised on their site.

"This SMS has not come from Australia Post and is a phishing scam. Please do not click any links or make any payments."

"Due to the way mobile phones combine conversations these scams can appear in the same conversation view as legitimate Australia Post text messages."

 

Australia Post advised customers they'll never ask customers to click on a link to print out a receipt/label for parcel collection/tracking or to access your package. They also said they will never send an email that contains the personal or financial information of a customer.

Australia Post said if any customer questions the validity of a text, phone call or email, they should immediately delete the item, or "hang up".

Dave Lacey from ID CARE told news.com.au that "smishing", or the use of texts to gain personal or financial information is a growing problem.

"We have seen a doubling of reports of this method over the past 12 months," Mr Lacey said.

"This is now accounting for around 4 per cent of all reports to IDCARE in relation to the method of identity theft.

"Many business and government brands have been impacted. The method tends to be catching people off guard because the text message received by the criminals enters the historical messaging string between the individual and the legitimate organisation."

Mr Lacey explained that hackers find it "very easy" to get access to the phone numbers of legitimate businesses, and this can cause confusion for consumers.

Customers who are concerned they may have been affected are urged to contact ID CARE on 1300 432 273, who are providing free services to victims of identity theft.

australia post editors picks phishing scam scam sms text message

