Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brian Andrew pleaded guilty to supplying and being in possession of marijuana. Photo: Contributed
Brian Andrew pleaded guilty to supplying and being in possession of marijuana. Photo: Contributed
News

Text messages land marijuana supplier in court

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
28th Feb 2020 8:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TORQUAY man has been warned he is flirting with a prison sentence after being busted supplying marijuana earlier this year.

Brian Selwyn Andrew on Thursday pleaded guilty to supplying marijuana to an unknown person as well as three other drug-related charges in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor Louese McConnell said Andrew was found in possession of marijuana and a smoking utensil on January 23.

Ms McConnell told Magistrate Stephen Guttridge officers also seized a mobile phone that had been used in connection with criminal activity.

She said text messages detailing the supply of marijuana were found on the phone.

Andrew represented himself in court.

Mr Guttridge heard he used drugs to cope with anxiety, stress and depression issues.

The magistrate scrutinised Andrew's criminal history when deciding on his punishment.

"Your last entry was in 2019 for very similar offences," Mr Guttridge said.

He fined him $1500 and ordered the utensil be forfeited.

Mr Guttridge said Andrew was getting closer to a custodial sentence, saying he could find himself locked up if he did not stay out of trouble.

More Stories

Show More
court news crime news drugs drug supply charges fccrime hervey bay magistrates court marijuana
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Top things to do on the Coast this weekend

        premium_icon Top things to do on the Coast this weekend

        News Not sure what to do this weekend? Here are some suggestions.

        FISHING FOR FUN: Expert tips for landing a catch in the Strait

        premium_icon FISHING FOR FUN: Expert tips for landing a catch in the...

        News Fraser Coast fishers share their advice for a good day casting out.

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        News Join Australia's fastest-growing, best value news network

        BLACK SPOTS: Funding for Fraser Coast’s dangerous intersections

        premium_icon BLACK SPOTS: Funding for Fraser Coast’s dangerous...

        News Community input critical to identifying key black spots in the region