Text messages land marijuana supplier in court

Brian Andrew pleaded guilty to supplying and being in possession of marijuana. Photo: Contributed

A TORQUAY man has been warned he is flirting with a prison sentence after being busted supplying marijuana earlier this year.

Brian Selwyn Andrew on Thursday pleaded guilty to supplying marijuana to an unknown person as well as three other drug-related charges in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor Louese McConnell said Andrew was found in possession of marijuana and a smoking utensil on January 23.

Ms McConnell told Magistrate Stephen Guttridge officers also seized a mobile phone that had been used in connection with criminal activity.

She said text messages detailing the supply of marijuana were found on the phone.

Andrew represented himself in court.

Mr Guttridge heard he used drugs to cope with anxiety, stress and depression issues.

The magistrate scrutinised Andrew's criminal history when deciding on his punishment.

"Your last entry was in 2019 for very similar offences," Mr Guttridge said.

He fined him $1500 and ordered the utensil be forfeited.

Mr Guttridge said Andrew was getting closer to a custodial sentence, saying he could find himself locked up if he did not stay out of trouble.