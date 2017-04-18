28°
News

Could 'texting bays' be coming to Qld highways?

Jessica Marszalek, The Courier-Mail | 18th Apr 2017 10:28 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Queensland Government will review a trial of special spots to encourage drivers to pull over in order to send and receive text messages.

Motorists in Western Australia have become the first to be given designated bays specifically designed for them to use their phones.

The five bays have been installed along busy thoroughfares by WA's Road Safety Commission and are promoted with electronic signs.

Texting while driving. Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily
Texting while driving. Photo: Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily Warren Lynam

Queensland's Traffic and Main Roads Department yesterday said it was interested in the new idea.

"We currently have no plans to trial texting bays but will review the results of the WA evaluation once their trial has finished," a spokeswoman said.

It comes as figures show police have booked 127 people for mobile phone offences in the four days from Thursday to Easter Sunday across the state.

In Queensland, drivers can be fined $365 and lose three demerit points for holding a phone in their hand and using it for any reason while driving, including when stopped at traffic lights or in heavy traffic.

Subsequent mobile phone offences within one year attract double demerit points. Learner and provisional drivers cannot have other bans.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks mobile sms technology texting

SHATTERED: Community mourns after double fatality

SHATTERED: Community mourns after double fatality

THE community has shared their support after after a horror double fatality on the Bruce Highway between Gympie and Maryborough.

Council unveils bold new plan for Maryborough's CBD

They have a plan - Fraser Coast Regional Council are launching the incentive, Celebrate Maryborough. Fraser Coast Councillor Daniel Sanderson and City Precinct Coordinator Roger John.

The council has a bold new plan to bring businesses in the CBD.

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

WATCH: Our young dancers learn funky routine from pro

Fraser Coast Dance Festival at the Brolga - (L) Jorja Warburton from the Gold Coast and Tahlia Edwards from Rockhampton at Jason Duff's workshop.

Performers of all ages danced in Maryborough over two big days.

Local Partners

WATCH: Our young dancers learn funky routine from pro

Dancers came to Maryborough from all around Queensland for an opportunity to learn from the industry's best.

Toogoom Easter Fair centred around the district's youth

The Toogoom Easter Fair - Mia Blum.

PHOTO GALLERY: More than 1000 people joined in on the fun.

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

THE poet and singer offered one of the most exhilarating performances in recent Bluesfest history.

Seven Year Switch: Hey guess what, now you're married!

Stills from Seven Year Switch Season 2, episode 1

The couples were slapped with a rule they didn’t see coming.

My Kitchen Rules’ Josh Meeuwissen finally booted

Josh mistakenly uses all the coriander in the marinade for his crab.

Josh and Amy Meeuwissen have finally been eliminated

MOVIE REVIEW: Their Finest war dramedy hits right notes

Gemma Arterton and Sam Claflin.

REVIEW: Second World War dramedy is smart, funny and unpredictable

Fast and Furious: Paul Walker's brother pushes Qld shoot

Paul Walker in Fast and Furious

Cody Walker hopes to convince Vin Diesel to bring franchise here

Get the inside run on the next big shows on the box

MasterChef Australia judges Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston.

These are the next big shows coming to your tv

What's on the small screen this week

Peter Capaldi in a scene from the TV series Doctor Who.

PETER Capaldi returns in his final season of Doctor Who tonight.

GREAT VALUE DOESN&#39;T LAST LONG

2 Arlington Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Situated in the exclusive Dress Circle pines estate this home just oozes street appeal. With two street frontage double lock up garage under roof and huge double...

Rare Find,Suburban Gem!!!

32 Banksia Park Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms,2 Bath,2 car garage Open plan living Huge entertainment area In-ground Salt water pool This beautiful home is in a very sought after part of Hervey...

A Grade Location Inspect Today!

2/378 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Superbly presented three bedroom home - master has an ensuite plus family bathroom and separate toilet. Each bedroom and the living area is individually air...

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

ONE OF OUR BEST BUYS IN TOWN!

10 Gibbs Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

4 bedrooms New Kitchen Large entertainment area Large workshop 2 carports Low maintenance gardens and pond This beautiful 4 bedroom brick home has street appeal...

Affordable Family Home Ideal for Investors and Renovators

22 Nullor Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

3 bedrooms, main with W.I.R and 2 way bathroom Separate lounge with combined dining and kitchen Good condition and Great location Why pay rent? Inspect today!

Lifestyle with ocean views!

1/235 Esplanade, Pialba 4655

Unit 3 2 2 Auction in...

On the esplanade with Ocean views Spacious 3 bedroom,2 bathroom townhouse Swimming pool,lovely gardens,backyard in a security gated complex, This unit is the...

Pleasing to the eye

67 Magellan, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

NEAR NEW 4 BEDROOM (LARGE BEDROOMS!) HOME WITH LARGE TILED WALK IN ROBE, SECURITY SCREENS, GALLEY STYLE KITCHEN, LARGE FAMILY DINING, DLUG + REMOTE, GARDEN SHED...

WILL NOT LAST - GREAT LOCATION

7 West Street, Torquay 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms Garden Shed 607m2 block Central location Loads of Potential BOOK AN INSPECTION TODAY

ENTRY LEVEL STUNNER! BE QUICK

9 McGregor Close, Craignish 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

Set on a 2,022m2 (approx.) block with two street access this 4 bedroom home has been completely refurbished from top to bottom, finished to the highest of...

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Big boost for Bulcock St

THE RIGHT MIX: Boost Caloundra franchisee Sid Solmaz Len Greedy and Alan Gray of Ray White Commercial Caloundra on site at the new juice bar in Bulcock St.

Healthy choices as Sunshine Coast gets new fresh juice bar

The Point shapes up

The Point retail complex at Buddina is on track for the first customers to come through the doors in July 2017.

New retail hub at centre of Sunshine Coast creates a buzz

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!