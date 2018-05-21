Menu
TIME TO SHINE: Teya Rufus was one of hundreds who competed in the Central Zone Championships at the weekend.
Sport

Teya Rufus takes on best in world

Blake Antrobus
by
21st May 2018 12:01 AM
BMX: Coming from a small start on the local BMX track, Maryborough's Teya Rufus is about to take on the world.

The young rider has been selected in the 104-strong Australian team to compete in the 2018 UCI BMX World Championships in Azerbaijan next month.

She will race alongside bike riders from all over the world in the 12yrs girls' event.

It's a huge achievement for the 11-year-old rider, who got into riding watching her brothers compete in Maryborough.

"Dad bought a bike for one of my brothers, and I ended up using it,” Rufus said.

"So I took up riding from there.”

Rufus will travel to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, for the five-day competition on June 5.

This has been a successful year for Rufus, after she claimed gold in the 11-12yrs cruiser race at the national championships in Bunbury WA in March.

She competed alongside another Maryborough racer, Aiden Barsby, during the competition.

Australia's national team manager and 2008 Olympian Luke Madill said it was a wonderful achievement for the

Maryborough club to be sending Rufus to BMX's global showpiece.

"As a club, Maryborough are doing a great job of preparing their riders and credit must go to everyone who has contributed to getting Teya over to Baku in top shape,” Madill said.

"Teya is a determined and talented rider and I am looking forward to seeing her race the best in the world.”

After last year's world championships at Rock Hill in the USA, the Australian teamsters came home with a haul of three gold, six silver and two bronze medals.

