OPINION: Weekend penalty rate cuts are long overdue

FAIR Work Commission's decision to slash penalty rates is one that is long overdue.

The traditional weekend, and associated penalty rates, are relics of a past where it was abnormal for most to work weekends.

We now live in a seven-day society - whether or not that is a good thing is debatable - but it does mean we have to shift our attitude on numerous parts of our society.

As someone who has worked most Sundays for almost 15 years, both with and without penalty rates, this is an unavoidable situation.

For that, we can thank the evolution of technology and societal change.

Rosters have changed to cater for the seven-day news cycle, to meet the demand of which has increased with changes to technology.

Shopping centre trading hours have changed to allow for consumers to visit and spend money on Saturdays and Sunday.

What was considered sacred time to spend with family and friends has become another two days in which businesses can provide a service to those who want it.

Without the demand it simply wouldn't happen.

The reduction in penalty rates is meagre and has been blown well out of proportion by those that oppose the change.

A fast food employee who earns 1.5x their normal rate on a Sunday will earn 1.25x their normal rate under the proposed change.

Those governed by the Retail Award and Pharmacy Award are hardest hit, with a reduction from double-time on Sundays to time-and-a-half.

What is of concern is the difficulty it represents for full-time students, many of whom depend on penalty rates to cover their bills.

While I can't offer a solution outside of tighter budgets and further sacrifices, perhaps it is an issue our societal leaders can address.