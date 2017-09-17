THANK YOU FIREFIGHTERS: Fraser Coast thanks its local heroes

AT THE height of last week's bushfire threat at Burrum Heads we said thank you to the firefighters who worked to protect property.

More than 20 crews, including a helicopter, were required to wrest control of the fire at Burrum Heads, while scores of volunteers worked tirelessly to stop the spread of the blaze.

The fire at Burrum Heads was just one of many significant fires in the past month.

Major fires threatened property at Craignish, Walligan, and Eli Waters, while a large blaze burned at Tuan Forest mid-last week. A vegetation fire burned in Kawungan and Urraween on Sunday.

How the Eli Waters and Burrum Heads blazes compared

While we offered our thanks to firefighters on behalf of the community, you responded.

Almost 500 reactions, 40+ comments and 83 shares followed, most thanking volunteers and emergency services for their efforts in protecting the community.

Here's just a few of those comments:

Kelly Reeves: Thank u to all the fire fighters who helped bring this horrible fire under control and continues to do so! I hope everyone is safe!

Samantha Kean: Thank you to all emergency services on the ground today. I can't tell you how scary it was to not be able to reach my children, but you guys kept them and so many others safe today. Just tremendous!

Sasha Cook: So very proud of the beautiful people who risk their lives over and over again to help stop this! Especially my mumma bear Sallie Cook.

Sallie Cook: Awe thank you sweet pea, we are a fantastic mob all of the yellows and the stuff we do most people couldn't imagine.

Joanne Ricketts: I pray that god will quieten the fire and bring it to a stop where ever it is burning i pray peace and be still in jesus name and ask you lord god to protect all your children and the people animals wild life as we are all your creation and you love us all amen.

Marilyn Baulch: Glad its been down graded but keep safe everyone. I know it is very dry up there. No rain in the three months we were in the area.

Fraser Coast Hervey Bay Takura Fire Aerial Heath Pukallus

Mary Chandler: It looks horrific and so sad every time there is a bushfire. Just hope not too much was lost and everyone was safe. It looks so scary.

Jacqueline Wirth: The fire fighters do an amazing job.

Clyde Marais: Thanks to all the fire fighters. Stay safe out there.

Fire burning in bush between Eli Waters and Dundowran. Alistair Brightman

Hazel Pownall: Thank you boys, you do a wonderful job, & take so many risks, just to keep other people safe.

Robert Newman: Thank you fire fighters. You are amazing cheers to you.

Heather Gobbert: Thank you to all the fire fighters for a great job. Keep safe.

BLAZES: Rural firefighters were battling vegetation fire overnight on Saturday. Ben Collingwood

Lorraine Herriman: The firies do a great job. Well done guys. Keep safe.

Wendy Walker: You all do an amazing job thank you.

Our fire fighters have worked across the region to keep residents and property safe. Rural fire brigade members from Dunmora and Mungar/Yerra - Gerard Terant, Urs Kueng and Geoff Garson. Valerie Horton

We couldn't have said it better.