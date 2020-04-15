THANK YOU: Local AFL club president acknowledges sponsors

AFL: Hervey Bay Bombers president Phil Short continues to look for positives, despite local sport currently being on a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As president of the Hervey Bay Bombers I would like to acknowledge, as I am sure all sporting clubs would, all of the local sponsors who have stuck by their clubs and sport," he said.

Short singled out the Bombers' sponsors for special mention.

"Speaking on behalf of our sponsors, they have all hung on and fully supported us even though some businesses have been forced to close, hopefully temporarily," he said

He believes these businesses are the unsung heroes of the community as every club relies on the support of their sponsors.

"I have not had one sponsor ask for any sort of refund," Short said

"They all know the importance we as clubs place on them and we certainly do not underestimate their support."

Speaking on behalf of the club he gratefully acknowledged every one of the sponsors and hoped businesses continued to stay on board to keep our local sporting clubs afloat.

"I am sure the local AFL will have a season this year and it will give us an opportunity to really thank our sponsors and supporters on and off the field," Short said.

The Hervey Bay Bombers had a season launch and president's lunch planned which both had to be put on hold due to the suspension of the season.

"Unfortunately we have had to postpone our season launch and president's lunch, this will take place as soon as our season recommences and special guests Terry Daniher, Paul Vander Haar and Peter Schwab have said that they will all make themselves available when we reschedule," he said.

Short says it will be important for our Bombers and AFL families to come back together to celebrate.