That right there is bogged ... very bogged

Sunshine Coast vehicle recovery specialist Ross Hopper has been busy retrieving a badly bogged excavator from a site near Maryborough. Contributed

SEVERELY bogged and with the tide coming in, there was not much hope for this muddy workhorse.

But Clayton's Towing contractor Ross Hopper and his crew have managed to free the 25-tonne excavator from "bottomless" marine mud.

The hinterland-based recovery specialist, who also owns Maleny Dairies, said the excavator had been about 6m below ground level just north of Maryborough for a week-and-a-half when he got a call to go get it.

"We don't know how deep it (the mud) was because we couldn't find the bottom," Mr Hopper said.

The excavator was freed on Friday last week, two days after Mr Hopper and his crew first arrived to start work.

They used seven winches before towing it 1.6km to stable ground where it was loaded on a truck.

"The insurance company were really surprised we got it out."

Mr Hopper said the job had "a little bit above average" degree of difficulty.

"The biggest one (excavator) I've done is 120 tonnes."

He said his love for challenges motivated him to do vehicle recovery while also having a busy dairy enterprise.

"I've got heaps of good helpers.

"Then you can afford to go and play in the mud."