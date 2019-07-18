THAT'S DISGUSTING: Mum shamed for breastfeeding in public

"THAT'S disgusting."

With those words and a dirty look, the teenage girls looked over at the new mum and sneered.

Sharna Weiske was at McDonalds in Hervey Bay breastfeeding her daughter, Elouise, who is just six weeks old.

It was only the second time she had breastfed her baby in public.

The first time, people were lovely to her - offering to move, let her sit and rest on a couch while she nursed.

But the second time, the she found out how judgemental people could be.

Ms Weiske was having lunch with her family last week when her daughter started crying.

"The little one started to get a bit cranky," she said.

She started breastfeeding Elouise to settle her.

"I was covered and everything," Ms Weiske said.

But that didn't prevent the girls from making the remarks

Ms Weiske's brother overheard the comments and told his sister, who looked up to see the teenagers glaring at her.

She was especially disappointed to see young women making the comments, saying that she believes more education is needed in schools to make the younger generation understand it was completely natural to breastfeed a baby - and illegal to try to prevent it from happening.

"They are just a bit immature," Ms Weiske said.

"It's the first time anyone has said anything about it to me.

"It's my second time feeding out in public and I've got some rude comments already."

The Hervey Bay mum said breastfeeding was tough and judgemental comments just made it harder.

"It's a lot more challenging than people realise," she said.

Breastfeeding advocate and Fraser Coast birth photographer Elizabeth Pohlmann said it could be very intimidating for new mums to breastfeed in public because of the negative reactions they sometimes got.

Elizabeth Pohlmann from Hervey Bay. Joshuah Buckle

"I think the community needs education," she said.

"It's legal to breastfeed anywhere you want - we're not doing it to be an exhibitionist, it's literally to feed a baby," Ms Pohlmann said.

A McDonald's spokesman responded to the incident on Tuesday.

"We pride ourselves on being family friend and mothers are welcome to breastfeed in our restaurants," he said.