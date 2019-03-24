Who is Mary Berejiklian?

Mary has turned heads throughout the NSW election campaign.

WHEN Gladys Berejiklian claimed victory in the NSW election and returned to her throne as the state's premier, the Liberal leader reserved heartfelt gratitude to Mary.

But who is Mary?

The glamorous blonde who stole the spotlight in a shiny, disco ball-inspired gown is, of course, the premier's sister.

Mary has stood out right through the election campaign with her dashing looks and daring wardrobe.

As has her choice words for online trolls who poked fun at the premier's nose.

"Grow some pubes, and then we can talk," Mary wrote in reply to a comment on Instagram earlier this month.

Girls just wanna have fun.

The corporate executive also unloaded on another nasty comment referring to the premier's "f**k off bird nose".

"Disgusting 12-year-old - you even allowed to have an account? You have an immature bird brain that can't come up with anything better than a bullying personal attack," Mary replied.

Mary flanked her sister on stage after her election win.

"A baboon could tell your age based on your behaviour and sophistication in your writing."

Mary also took aim at a number of online protesters who used the platform to attack Ms Berejiklian's policies related to music festivals and lockout laws.

"Relax go read or something," she posted.

Mary told another a user they were a sheep in response to their anger at the premier's "war on festivals".

"You have become a sheep and rattling off the same bulls**t that doesn't make sense," she replied on Instagram.

"You don't even know what policies you are arguing."

Mary admitted to a Daily Telegraph reporter that the responses weren't her "finest" but said her sister doesn't deserve to be attacked by a "minority of cowardly people".

There’s something about Mary

"Gladys has worked hard and passionately for the people of NSW and this hasn't been limited to these past two years but since she was 17 years of age," she said.

"She doesn't deserve being personally attacked by a minority of cowardly people hiding behind the comfort of their online social media accounts, hurling profanities with no ramifications.

"I didn't want any of these online bullies getting a free hit and I have no doubt several were shocked that someone fought back."

When the premier was asked about Mary's Instagram comments she told reporters "I'm sure every family has a Mary".

"You can tell her to tone it down, but that's just Mary."

