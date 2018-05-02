'That's my mother': Seymour shuts down online troll

WHEN an online troll challenged George Seymour's claims that his election campaign was self-funded, they probably didn't expect this response.

The Fraser Coast mayoral candidate was asked to "please explain" two deposits from Marilyn McLean, a woman living in Wellington Point, who donated about $15,000 to Cr Seymour's campaign.

THAT'S MY MOTHER: George Seymour responds to an online troll about a donation from a woman in Wellington Point, which he revealed was his mother. Contributed

"That's my mother, helping her son," Cr Seymour wrote in response.

"She is not a developer and it doesn't create any conflict of interest, I probably didn't need to disclose it, but have done so."

Ms McLean donated $5000 to Cr Seymour's campaign on April 11 and another $10,000 on April 23, which are detailed on the Electoral Commission of Queensland's disclosure site.

Cr Seymour told the Chronicle his mother was "entitled to help her son" through the campaign.

"I don't accept donations from anyone who would cause a conflict of interest," he said.

The Fraser Coast will go back to the polls this weekend to decide the next mayor.