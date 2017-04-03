29°
News

That's not a coffee table, that's a snake!

Amy Formosa
| 3rd Apr 2017 10:03 AM Updated: 10:32 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SNAKES have been finding shelter in homes during the wet weather, with the latest call to a report of a snake curled up in a lounge room.

Fraser Coast snake catcher Roy McGrath said he has been called to at least six incidents where snakes, mainly red-bellied blacks, were found in homes looking for shelter during the big wet over the past couple of weeks.

He has received calls from Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Booral, Torbanlea, Howard and on Sunday night Mr McGrath said he got a call to a home in Dundowran after an elderly woman discovered a keelback snake curled up in her living room.

"She noticed it about five minutes before she called us," Mr McGrath said.

"Snakes have been looking for shelter during the wet weather," he said.

 

While a keelback looks similar to an eastern brown, the only venom the snake releases is an odour which smells a bit like human flatulent.

LOVE SNAKE STORIES? CLICK HERE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC

Mr McGrath stressed that snakes would find their way into homes through the smallest of gaps or under roller-doors.

With the weather stating to cool down on the Fraser Coast, Mr McGrath said snakes wouldn't be as prevalent close to homes but instead would find a home under rubbish in the yard.

"Leave them alone and they'll leave you alone if you keep your place tidy," Mr McGrath said.

He said it was important residents kept their yards free from rats and mice to avoid snakes close to the home.

Snakes are expected to still make an appearance during the hottest part of the day.

"Snakes need heat to digest their food we can expect not as many snakes out and about but they will still be there during the heat," he said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcwildlife fraser coast roy mcgrath snakes

That's not a coffee table, that's a snake!

That's not a coffee table, that's a snake!

SNAKES have been finding shelter in homes during the wet weather, with the latest call to a report of a snake curled up in a lounge room.

Former candidate for deputy mayor won't run this year

A likely contender for the deputy mayor won't be running this year.

One likely contender has stated he won't run at this stage.

Police plead for road safety after 4 killed in 1 week

The crash scene at Gunalda.

"It is an incredible waste of human life."

Resident forced to stand in ocean to get phone reception

SERVICE OUTRAGE: Alf Edwards has been having to stand in the ocean to make calls, after Thursday's storm.

Burrum left in silence after storm.

Local Partners

Resident forced to stand in ocean to get phone reception

Hundreds of Fraser Coast residents were left without service after wild weather event.

Care sector set to expand with NDIS adding 1000 new jobs

Hervey Bay CPL community program coordinator John Hill is excited to see the positive impact that NDIS will have on the Fraser Coast community.

More than a thousand jobs will soon be created.

SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: Your ultimate guide for April

FUN TIMES AHEAD: Jack and Poppy Clews are ready for weeks of fun during the school holidays on the Fraser Coast.

And there's something for the kids just in time for school holidays.

BIG SCREEN: 6 movies for the kids these school holidays

A scene from the movie The Boss Baby.

Why not take the kids to the cinema?

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

When Hamish met Andy: How it all began

IT’S the bromance that resulted in the most successful Aussie radio show of all time, and now Andy Lee has revealed how he first met Hamish Blake.

The haunting tale of Hanging Rock

Strange things happened when Picnic at Hanging Rock producer Pat Lovell visiting the actual rock in Victoria.

A group of girls vanished at one of Australia’s creepiest spots.

Grinspoon announces 27-date national tour

Grinspoon are coming back together to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of their debut record.

LISMORE rock band is getting back together for 20th anniversary.

The life and women of The Candyman

Travers Beynon, ‘The Candyman’ with his bevy of beautiful women (he has his hand on his wife’s bottom)

So why is he called The Candyman?

Meghan Markle’s sister releasing ‘tell-all’ memoir

Kensington Palace confirms her relationship with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle's sister is hoping to profit from the relationship

Married at First Sight’s Nadia Stamp dropped ‘like hot cake’

Nadia Stamp during the Married at First Sight reunion show.

Nadia Stamp says she was dropped as soon as cameras stopped rolling

Married At First Sight brides expose conditions

Susan Rawlings and Lauren Bran hit out at the series.

‘Treated like monkeys’: MAFS brides Lauren and Susan hit out.

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

Affordable Family Home Ideal for Investors and Renovators

22 Nullor Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

3 bedrooms, main with W.I.R and 2 way bathroom Separate lounge with combined dining and kitchen Good condition and Great location Why pay rent? Inspect today!

Lifestyle with ocean views!

1/235 Esplanade, Pialba 4655

Unit 3 2 2 Auction in...

On the esplanade with Ocean views Spacious 3 bedroom,2 bathroom townhouse Swimming pool,lovely gardens,backyard in a security gated complex, This unit is the...

WILL NOT LAST - GREAT LOCATION

7 West Street, Torquay 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms Garden Shed 607m2 block Central location Loads of Potential BOOK AN INSPECTION TODAY

ENTRY LEVEL STUNNER! BE QUICK

9 McGregor Close, Craignish 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

Set on a 2,022m2 (approx.) block with two street access this 4 bedroom home has been completely refurbished from top to bottom, finished to the highest of...

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION

9 Esplanade, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION Positioned at the very tip of Point Vernon on an elevated rise it is hard to find a better situated property than this. Coming onto...

PRICED TO SELL

2/12 Richard Charles Drive, Kawungan 4655

Unit 3 2 2 $325,000

3x Bedrooms Main with en-suite and Walk in robe Study nook Open plan living Stone bench-tops Double lock up garage Book and inspection today.

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

EXPENSIVE WATER VIEWS - CHEAP PRICE

24 Mant Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 3 $450,000

Situated in a quiet and very desirable location, overlooking beautiful Gataker's Bay Reserve including water views. Three bedrooms two bathrooms and separate...

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $499,500.00

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!