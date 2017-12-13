That's not bravery from Keith Pitt: Letter

KEITH Pitt MP voting no on the passing of the Marriage Equality bill amendment is not bravery as many seem to think.

I note that he says that he was not voting against marriage equality (though he has stated he does not support it) but for religious protections.

He knows that the protections will be debated in the next sitting.

Therefore he knows that this is simply symbolic.

He knows that it will be seen as a positive in our electorate that is split down the middle on the issue. He knows that he has risked nothing whilst shoring up his right-wing supporter base.

That is not bravery.

Being willing to change one's point of view in light of new evidence is brave.

Knowing that your position is not tenable, but being willing to show that you are glad, at least on some level, that thousands of people now have equality, is brave.

To stand up to your party's ideology and refuse to allow a welfare card to his electorate, knowing that it will gain nothing bit hurt many, is brave.

To sulk like a petulant teenager in the Lower House, is not.

Mis-leading the public about 75% of correspondence supporting the welfare card, is not. (What he does not add here is that his numbers reflect his OWN mail out, invoking a response from his supporters and simply thrown away by everybody else).

Mr Pitt's actions are not brave.

They are the simply the arrogant and cunning misdirections of a slick politician.

ADRIAN BIRKO

Fraser Coast