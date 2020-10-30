The 13 seats where election will be won or lost
These 13 seats have become the key battlegrounds in this election campaign, where a strong result could make or break a premier:
McConnel
Incumbent: Grace Grace (ALP)
Margin: 7.86%
Contenders: Pinky Singh (LNP), Kirsten Lovejoy (Greens)
Issues: Population growth, traffic congestion, lack of green space and the impact of COVID-19 on businesses.
South Brisbane
Incumbent: Jackie Trad (ALP)
Margin: 3.55%
Contenders: Amy MacMahon (Greens), Clem Grehan (LNP)
Issues: Economy and development. Nearly 10,000 workers are on JobKeeper.
Keppel
Incumbent: Brittany Lauga (ALP)
Margin: 3.14%
Contenders: Adrian De Groot (LNP), Wade Rothery (ON)
Issues: Ensuring tourists keep visiting Keppel. Youth crime, vegetation management and jobs.
Noosa
Incumbent: Sandy Bolton (IND)
Margin: 11.53%
Contenders: Mark Denham (ALP), James Blevin (LNP)
Issues: The LNP has upped its attacks on Ms Bolton over her perceived close relationship with Labor. Tourism and the environment. There are many retirees living in the area and there has also been an increase in young families.
Barron River
Incumbent: Craig Crawford (ALP)
Margin: 1.86%
Contenders: Linda Cooper (LNP), Susan Andrews (ON)
Issues: Employment and the post-COVID recovery.
Caloundra
Incumbent: Mark McArdle (LNP) - RETIRING
Margin: 3.41%
Contenders: Stuart Coward (LNP), Jason Hunt (ALP), Luke Poland (ON)
Issues: Bruce Highway congestion, employment. The region is expecting decades of population growth in large developments.
Mansfield
Incumbent: Corrine McMillan (ALP)
Margin: 1.62%
Contenders: Janet Wishart (LNP)
Issues: Traffic issues and overdevelopment in Rochedale, crime on the southside.
Aspley
Incumbent: Bart Mellish (ALP)
Margin: 1.17%
Contenders: Amanda Cooper (LNP)
Issues: Health, crime and road projects including Gympie Road and the Beams Road level crossing.
Pumicestone
Incumbent: Simone Wilson (LNP) - RETIRING
Margin: 0.84%
Contenders: Fiona Gaske (LNP), Ali King (ALP), Ross Konowalenko (ON)
Issues: Local infrastructure, the handling of the pandemic.
Bundaberg
Incumbent: David Batt (LNP)
Margin: 4.2%
Contenders: Tom Smith (ALP), Stewart Jones (ON)
Issues: Labor has previously held the seat including in 2015. Paradise Dam has been an issue during this campaign.
Townsville
Incumbent: Scott Stewart (ALP)
Margin: 0.38%
Contenders: John Hathaway (LNP), Joshua Schwarz (KAP), Clive Clarkson (PHON)
Issues: Home and car break-ins. Economic recovery.
Currumbin
Incumbent: Laura Gerber (LNP)
Margin: 1.23%
Contenders: Kaylee Campradt (ALP), Richard Stuckey (IND), Anna Palmer (UAP)
Issues: LNP MP Jann Stuckey vacated this seat earlier this year and the party managed to hang on against a strong Labor showing. The by-election was marred with LNP infighting whipped along by Stuckey and she's at it again this election.
Oodgeroo
Incumbent: Mark Robinson (LNP)
Margin: 7.24%
Contenders: Irene Henley (ALP), Claire Richardson (IND)
Issues: Ms Richardson ran a mayoral campaign where she scored a high vote in Oodgeroo booths this year. She has also seized on community anger over plans to develop Toondah Harbour.
