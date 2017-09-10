The 14-year-old who overcame a medical rarity to play sport

Eboney Johnston, 14, won a premiership with Doon Villa's under-14 team. It is the first season Eboney, who suffers from a growth disorder called right side hemihypertrophy, has been able to play sport.

SHE has battled a serious growth disorder and a myriad of other health issues for at least the past decade but you can't wipe the smile from Ebony Johnston's face.

The Year 9 Riverside Christian College student is one of the most incredible and positive person you will ever meet.

The 14-year-old won a premiership in her first season of football at Doon Villa, but there's more to that unwavering smile than meets the eye.

Her mum, Kelley Johnston, explains.

"Eboney was born with right side hemihypertrophy, which is a rare growth disorder," she said.

"It basically means the right side of the body is growing faster than the left, which she ended up with almost a 7cm difference in length in one leg.

"It's affected her hip, her arm, her face - she's been lucky you can't see it a lot, but she's much bigger in girth on the right side in the leg as well, and the foot is bigger as well."

For that reason, she has never been able to play contact sport: the risk to serious spinal or hip injuries was far too great.

Eboney required built-up shoes to walk, she could never run, and had major issues with balance. She was bullied about her shoes and the way she walked, but had "a lot of supportive friends who helped" her through.

She's had two surgeries in the past three years, was confined to a wheelchair, and underwent countless hours of rehabilitation to relearn how to walk.

"Before I got the surgery it was very hard," she said.

"In most school activities, I could never participate, I had to sit-out, and it would also cause my back a lot of pain. When I tried to run I would look silly or I would trip.

"It was hard to get around in general but I was very happy to get the surgery as I knew I would be able to be where I am today."

She was given the all-clear to play sport earlier this year, but there was still concern during her first game for Doon Villa.

Ebony had always wanted to play football. Inspired by her dad's medal collection, Ebony attacked the World Game with gusto.

"I was very nervous at the beginning, I was scared I might hurt myself, but after a while it became really fun and I enjoyed it," Ebony said.

Kelley's fears were allayed after that first game.

"She came off and said 'mum, my back doesn't hurt'," Kelley said.

"That was great to hear because she used to have terrible back and hip pain so it was great.

"It was hard on all of us but she didn't give up, she never whinged, she never complained she couldn't walk, she spent weeks in bed, but we made it."

The journey is nowhere over for Ebony.

She has an auto-immune condition called Hashimoto's disease, parathyroid issues, has multiple endocrine disorders and was diagnosed with MEN (Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia) 1.

But even with all of that in the background, the girl known as "Happy Feet" to some extended family keeps smiling, having fun and playing the game she loves.