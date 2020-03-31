The $1600 fine you could cop today

All the fines you can cop for ignoring new virus rules. Picture: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Each state and territory has laid out varying fines for breaking the coronavirus rules.

There are two sets of fines. The first set applies to those who disobey social distancing measures that have been put in place, and covers things like not gathering in groups of more than two people.

The second set is for people who are meant to be in self-quarantine for two weeks - namely travellers who have recently returned from overseas. If caught breaching quarantine, these fines are more severe.

Police patrol Sydney after new mass gathering bans kicked in. Picture: Simon Bullard/AAP ARCHIVING

Here's a state-by-state breakdown:

NEW SOUTH WALES

Individuals can be issued with on-the-spot fines of $1000 for flouting social distancing rules, with that bumped up to $5000 for businesses.

People who are caught breaching quarantine can be issued a court attendance notice which can carry a maximum penalty of $11,000 fine and up to six months' jail time.

NSW Police Force Commissioner Mick Fuller said police will continue to do everything possible to protect the community from the spread of COVID-19.

"The actions police have taken so far indicate how serious we are in the fight to ensure the safety of the people of New South Wales," Commissioner Fuller said.

"Officers will be doing everything in their power to ensure compliance - but we will not succeed in stopping the spread of this virus unless we have the community's co-operation."

VICTORIA

Individuals who don't follow social distancing rules can be hit with on-the-spot fines of $1652 and businesses can cop fines of $9913.

The penalty for breaching quarantine is almost $19,826 for individuals and $100,000 for companies.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews urged people to stay home, saying "this is life and death".

"Unless you want to be burying an elderly relative or your best mate, or your parents, if they're younger, do the right thing," he said in a press conference.

QUEENSLAND

Surf Life Saving Queensland have taken the flags down at Four Mile Beach, Port Douglas to encourage social distancing to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Picture: Gizelle Ghidella

Police can issue on-the-spot fines of $1334 for individuals and $6672 for businesses flouting social distancing rules.

Penalties of up to $13,345 apply for individuals who do not comply with quarantine directions, with this jump to $66,672 for corporations.

Regular compliance checks are being carried out to ensure members or the community are abiding by the new rules.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

People who disobey social distancing rules will receive on-the-spot fines of $1000, with businesses copping fines of $5000.

Breaching quarantine will result in a fine of up to $50,000 or a year in jail.

NORTHERN TERRITORY

Those who enter the NT and ignore quarantine rules will be risking a fine of up to $62,000.

Commissioner Jamie Chalker said there is "no time for ignorance" surrounding the virus outbreak.

"Mass gatherings go completely against the national messaging and the high importance that everyone is placing around self-quarantine at the moment, ensuring appropriate social distancing," he said.

"The sad reality is, the many moves we are making are based on the fact we know there is a vulnerable cohort living in the Northern Territory. We are taking many steps to ensure that those people have a significant likelihood of surviving COVID-19."

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Individuals will receive on-the-spot fines of $1000 for flouting social distancing rules and business will cop $5000 fines.

Breaching quarantine will result in fines of up to $25,000.

TASMANIA

Ignoring social distancing rules will result in on-the-spot fines of up to $1000 and possible arrest.

Not following quarantine directives can result in fines of $16,800 and up to six months' jail.

AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY

Fines for individuals flouting social distancing rules if they ignore previous warnings.

For people who breach quarantine they will face fines of $8000 and for corporations it bumps up to $40,500.

Originally published as The $1600 fine you could cop today