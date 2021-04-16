The 7ft 14-year-old athlete dominating Qld sport

Meet the teenage Queensland basketball and swimming sensation who already stands at the same height as NBA legends and giants such as Shaquille O'Neal and Wilt Chamberlain.

Sunshine Coast product Rocco Zikarsky officially stands at 215.8cm, or seven-foot-one in the old scale, at just 14-years-old leading to the youngster already being identified as a future NBA prospect.

The son of German Olympic swimmer, Bjorn Zikarsky who won a bronze medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, and mother of a triathlete and surf lifesaver, Kylie Zikarsky, Rocco is already a star in both sports.

He showed that last week both in the pool and on the court, claiming a national championship in the 50m freestyle at Chandler while also helping lead the Northside Wizards to the Basketball Queensland Under-16 Boys State Championship.

His stature and performances have already caught the eyes of basketball scouts around the country and the world with an Olympic future in the pool also beckoning.

Rocco Zikarsky competing in the pool in 2020. Picture: Patrick Woods/Sunshine Coast Daily.

"I never really noticed I was that tall early on, my dad is six-foot-10 and my mum six-foot-one, I have three siblings all older so I was the shortest in my family until I was about 12," Rocco said.

"School was a bit different, in prep I remember being too tall for the monkey bars which was annoying.

Bjorn Zikarsky winning a bronze medal for Germany at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

"Later in primary and early high school the other kids noticed I was taller and started making fun of me.

"This was really hard to deal with and I did feel upset at times but having close friends through sport helped me cope. The hardest thing is finding clothing and shoes that fit."

Rocco's mum, Kylie Zikarsky, competing during her triathlon career.

Coming from a "water family", Rocco started swimming as a six-year-old and was coached by his mum until he moved to BGS this February to be coached by Bobby Jovanovich.

He won his first national medal in 2019 and was expected to medal last year before the event was cancelled due to COVID-19 but bounced back to ad to his collection last week, even though he had to miss the 100m freestyle event due to the state basketball final.

Northside Wizards big man Rocco Zikarsky. Picture: Basketball Queensland

Rocco then started his basketball journey at 11 at the University of Sunshine Coast Rip, where he quickly fell in love with the game after being taught by the likes of former NBL player Lance Hurdle.

He now is part of the state and National Performance Program, where he has developed under the eyes of Basketball Queensland's high performance coaches Warwick and Luke Cann, as well as the likes of Don McCarron and Phil Brooks at Northside, to become one of the top young prospects in Australia.

Rocco Zikarsky and his Northside Wizards teammates before the recent State Championships grand final.

"Obviously his size and length are elite, his size and mobility for such a tall developing athlete is something that I think has rarely been seen in this country," Basketball Queensland state performance manager, Luke Cann, said.

"He currently stands at seven-foot-one with a seven-foot-four wingspan, which would put him measurement wise into being an automatic NBA prospect.

"The measurables are one thing, but Rocco has shown the ability to not rest in those alone. "With a work ethic and commitment that is fairly unmatched within our performance programs. He is obviously a talented swimmer and he manages the commitments extremely well.

Rocco and his Northside team celebrate winning the State Championship.

"The work he has put into his game and body over the past 12 months have shown at recent state championships and we are excited to see him continue to develop into what will hopefully be a long and fruitful professional basketball career."

But his young sporting career hasn't always been smooth sailing as his height also came high expectations, which he said had been difficult to deal with at such a young age.

"Expectations came from school and sports, people always thought I was older and treated me as such," he said.

Northside Wizards star big man Rocco Zikarsky dunking the ball with ease during an under-16s game.

"If I did well people would always mention that having height was the reason and when I didn't compete well they would say it was because I was too tall and uncoordinated."

Although there has already been bumps in the road, the Year 9 student said he has always wanted to follow in his parents' footsteps and compete at the highest level, including the Olympic Games.

"I always looked up to my parents and their success at national and international level, and thought to myself that one day I want to be just like them," Rocco said.

"It feels amazing to be at that high of a level in both swimming and basketball. It was difficult to give up competing in the 100m freestyle at nationals but I felt that my place in the Northside team came first.

"I would like to represent Australia at the Olympics some day and do realise at some point I will most likely have to choose one sport to give me the best opportunity to achieve that goal."

Kylie Zikarsky at an annual charity swim.

Mrs Zikarsky said they were proud of their son, who was extremely driven and demanded a lot from himself.

"It was difficult to watch earlier on when he started playing basketball because he had no idea of the game and many kids and parents had very high expectations but he had a lot to learn," she said.

Rocco Zikarsky with his dad and Olympian Bjorn Zikarsky.

"He stuck out as the tall kid that had no idea he looked like a baby giraffe running down the court arms and legs everywhere.

"We just told him to follow his passion ignore the trash talk and enjoy the sport.

"He worked hours and hours on the driveway bouncing that ball and shooting baskets, our poor neighbours.

"Any chance he gets he goes to the courts and practices. When he isn't swimming or practising basketball he is watching the NBA and following Australia's best."

Rocco Zikarsky with his national championships gold medal.

She also said finding early success has helped Rocco cope with the extra stuff that comes with being so tall, including being stared at as well as always being asked "how tall are you".

"Keeping him grounded is easy his siblings and close friends make sure he doesn't get carried away with the attention," Mrs Zikarsky said.

"Rocco wants to be good and he knows he has to work hard no matter how tall he is.

"There will come a time where he will need to focus on one sport but for now we will help him navigate both.

Rocco Zikarsky with his mum, Kylie Zikarsky.

"It's important for Roc to be a kid, he is 14 there is a lifetime ahead of him. He is the driver we are the support crew."

However, until then Rocco has his eyes set on helping lead Queensland South to a gold medal at the National Under-16 Championships as well as making the Australian under-17 in basketball as well as several important swim meets later this year.

Originally published as The 7ft 14-year-old athlete dominating Qld sport