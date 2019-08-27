The ABC's heart-warming new documentary for all ages

Jax, Stuart, and Michaela in a scene from the TV series Old People's Home for 4 Year Olds.

Jax, Stuart, and Michaela in a scene from the TV series Old People's Home for 4 Year Olds. Nigel Wright

THERE was one very important consideration executive producer Debbie Cuell learnt she needed to factor into any day of filming outside for the documentary series Old People's Home For 4 Year Olds - toilets.

The heart-warming series charts a seven-week experiment where a preschool class is transplanted into a retirement village to see if the two generations can improve each other's health and happiness.

"We needed patience, understanding and respect for each and every one of the participants," she says.

"When we said 'OK, we're going to such and such place', like a big maze excursion, we had to ask 'Where are the closest toilets? Can you walk a walker to them?'.

"All of those things had to be considered, as well as the travel time to get there. Both the four-year-olds and the older adults do get fatigued in the afternoon, and duty of care was at the top of the list."

Bodily functions aside, the series tackles the serious issues of loneliness and depression facing many older Australians in care.

Bevan, 94, has a turn at the pinata in a scene from the TV series Old People's Home for 4 Year Olds. Nigel Wright

Depression increases from 10 per cent in the general population to more than 50 per cent in aged care, and up to 40 per cent of people in aged care receive no visitors and can spend up to 20 hours a day alone.

"There's a purpose beyond entertaining an audience," Debbie says.

"What I love about making a series like this is it has the potential to change society in a positive way.

"It will shine a light on aged care and that there are potential solutions under our nose."

Based on the successful format of the original UK series, the experiment is the first of its kind in Australia.

Over a period of two months, 11 older Australians and 10 preschoolers will be brought together for planned, mixed activities.

They will share a structured timetable that encourages physical activity, social interaction, learning and happiness.

"They were the most delightful bunch of four-year-olds, even the naughty ones were delightful," she says.

The kid arrive for their first day at Anzac Village in a scene from the TV series Old People's Home for 4-Year-Olds. Nigel Wright

"We weren't sure if they'd get bored and want to just play together, but honestly none of our fears were seen really.

"Every day they were excited to walk into that room."

While the children, nominated by their parents, dove in with enthusiasm, it took a little longer to gain the trust of the seniors, who range in age from 78 to 95.

"Part of gaining that trust was spending a considerable amount of time prior to the shoot embedding ourselves in the home," Debbie says.

"From my perspective as the executive producer, it was also important that I picked a team of people who are not only good at their craft but also have the right nature.

"They needed to be caring human beings first and foremost.

"When we did sit down to ask them some hard questions they opened up and trusted us.

"Knowing it was a doco for the ABC also helped them feel confident we weren't out there to do the wrong things by them."

Old People's Home for 4 Year Olds premieres tonight at 8.30 on ABC-TV.