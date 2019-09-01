The agony that fuels Boomers’ Cup bid

Matthew Dellavedova of Australia controls the ball during match 2 of the Pre-FIBA World Cup series between Australia and the USA at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Saturday, August 24, 2019. (AAP Image/Scott Barbour) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Matthew Dellavedova of Australia controls the ball during match 2 of the Pre-FIBA World Cup series between Australia and the USA at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Saturday, August 24, 2019. (AAP Image/Scott Barbour) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

After three years of pain following a heartbreaking fourth placed finish at the Rio Olympics, Australian star Matthew Dellavedova says the Boomers moment to make amends has finally arrived.

Australia's World Cup campaign tips off in Dongguan today against Canada.

The Boomers are desperate to become the first Australian men's senior side to win a medal at a major tournament.

Live stream every game of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 with KAYO SPORTS on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Get your 14 day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Matthew Dellavedova and the Boomers are using Olympic agony to fuel their World Cup campaign. Picture: AAP Image/Scott Barbour

They came agonisingly close in Rio, falling to Spain by one point in the bronze medal game.

Fuelled by this disappointment, Dellavedova believes the Boomers are primed to create history in China.

"We've been thinking about this (World Cup) for a long time," Dellavedova said.

"Another three years on, the bonds between everyone are even stronger.

I checked out the venue for Australia’s @FIBAWC opener against Canada today. The Dongguan Basketball Centre is a quality stadium. 👌🇦🇺🏀🇨🇦 @telegraph_sport, @BasketballAus. pic.twitter.com/vpZvLwcbl3 — Matt Logue (@mattlogue7) August 30, 2019

"I think going through shared experiences like we did in Rio can go one of two ways.

"I think it has definitely brought us closer and we've experienced things that we don't want to experience again.

"We know the goal that is out there and that is what we are so hungry for.

"To have another opportunity to chase that again with a similar group is pretty cool and I know we are not taking it for granted."

The Boomers have hunkered down this week in preparation for the World Cup.

The team has trained away from the main venue at the Dongguan Basketball Centre in a bid to fit in more court time.

Boomers coach Andrej Lemanis says his side is ready to step up on the world stage.

"You can feel the chemistry of the group coming together," Lemanis said.

"The camaraderie and the rhythm, the things that are hallmarks of Australian teams.

"We've got a group of guys that have been together for a long time and playing at big events.

"You can start to sense that at training.

"Everyone is focused and ready to go."

The Boomers take on Canada from 5.30pm (AEST).