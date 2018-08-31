Menu
BREATHTAKING: Ryen Andrews-Young, assisted by Shawn Young, rides through the Wall of Fire. Matthew McInerney
Sport

The awesome stunt this teenager will pull off

Matthew McInerney
by
31st Aug 2018 11:00 AM
WALL OF FIRE: Ryen Andrews-Young is standing, legs straddled either side of his bike.

He is about to do something he has done literally hundreds of times before, but one that is equally as exciting and breath-taking as the first time.

He kicks the bike into gear, whips around to his starting line. He tears in a straight line alongside the wood palings set up near the entrance to Maryborough Speedway's track.

Andrews-Young flies by at speed, slows then heads straight back to his start line.

The teenager pulled off this trick at Hervey Bay's Stafford Park when the promotion visited last year, but something, perhaps the stunt's set-up in the centre of the Heritage City's iconic venue, feels bigger.

His dad, Shawn Young, calmly pours some fuel on the small construction.

It is a job he takes seriously, and one they have completed together across the county.

Once the thumbs up comes from both parties, Young sets the construction alight.

As the flames start to gain momentum, Andrews-Young throws his bike into gear and heads straight towards it. At the moment of impact, the fire seemingly explodes and black smoke billows.

He's easily through it, and it looks spectacular.

"Not so much nervous any more,” Young said of watching the teen crash through fire.

"He has come off a few times after going through the wall at different venues and surfaces. One time a board got caught in his wheel and that locks up, but we generally try to eliminate all of the dangers.

"There's definitely an aspect of danger involved.”

