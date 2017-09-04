The Bachelor serves generous share of drama

The Bachelor Matty Johnson pictured outside the mansion before a rose ceremony. Supplied by Channel 10.

WHEN Georgia Love broke the heart of Matty Johnson, aka Matty J, on The Bachelor last year, hearts broke around Australia - mine included.

I never used to be an avid watcher of the reality TV series and I never thought I would be but there's a 99% chance you'll find me sitting on my couch on a Wednesday and Thursday night with a dessert of some description watching the drama unfold.

There's been some controversy surrounding this year's season with Matty being criticised for allegedly sending a contestant home after finding out she was a party planner who bared it all (her chest) in the past for work - I'm talking about you, Leah.

More skeletons came out of the closet when Leah threw fellow contestant Simone "under the bus" for revealing her past as a topless waitress, however it took much longer for Matty to realise she wasn't the one for him.

I can understand that such an area of work isn't everybody's cup of tea but what I can't understand was accusing Matty of 'slut shaming'.

If you watched the show, you'd have quickly realised Leah didn't have many fans in the house and a comment from Leah which revealed she tried to "break" Simone to the point of tears raised a red flag for Matty and thus, she was sent packing.

I, for one, am in favour of this. Why? In my opinion, Leah wasn't there to win Matty's heart she was there to simply "win the game".

For starters, who ruins a someone's hair within seconds of meeting him and admits pretending to be struggling in the house to gain sympathy?

Not once did I believe it was unfair to send Leah home but she did make me wonder whether she was there for the right reasons.

Many contestants get criticised for being on the show to increase their 'instafame' and to be honest I think it works so if you're legitimately looking for love you get the added bonus of an influx in Instagram followers.

So it's a win-win... right?

I will admit I have considered applying to be a contestant but at nearly 22-years-old, I'm not just a spring chicken, I'm practically still growing in the egg and have much more time to find "the one".

Not to mention I would crumble and burn in a situation like The Bachelor being someone who isn't a huge fan of confrontation and do not like the idea of fighting over a guy.

If someone else is kissing my love interest, sorry but that's a no from me.

Are shows like The Bachelor a healthy way to find love?

Isn't there a concern that those involved aren't showing their true colours for fear of being judged on national television only to find the person they thought they knew was something completely different?

I won't be applying for The Bachelor let alone The Bachelorette any time soon but I will happily enjoy the entertainment it provides me on a weekly basis.