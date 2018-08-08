The Bay netballer shooting for the Silver Ferns

GROWING up watching her Mum play netball planted the seeds for Tamara Anderson's dream to play the sport professionally.

Now the Fraser Coast athlete, who plays for the Hervey Bay Bullets, has her eyes set on playing for the New Zealand Silver Ferns when she reaches the professional scene.

The 16-year-old student, who started playing netball when she was eight, has made waves since she took up the sport in Hervey Bay.

Last year, she was selected into Netball Queensland's under-17s Emerging Player Squad alongside fellow players Jaymee Ericson and Isabelle Baumanis.

"When my family moved from New Zealand to here, netball was something that I just found fun to play,” Tamara said.

"I really enjoy it, because it's a team sport and there's nothing better than running around on court with my friends.

"But when I started being coached, it made me want to push further with my netball.”

Her performance through this season shows that, her team has only lost a handful of games against Hervey Bay's senior women's division.

"Most of the girls are only 15, and we're playing women who are a few years older than us,” Tamara said.

Tamara said she has high hopes to play in the professional league.

"It's tough, making time for school and sport at the same time,” she said.

"Sometimes I might get home late at night, as I'm usually down at the courts all day, and everyday.

"But when there's breaks on netball, I end up missing it, I like to be out on the court.”