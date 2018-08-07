The beachside bucket list

Flights take off from 75-Mile Beach on Fraser Island.

THIS is the month where we celebrate everything oceanic, wet, and wild - so why not escape the office and have an adventure to remember on island time!

Here are the top five bucket list moments that everyone on the Fraser Coast needs to tick off their list - not once a lifetime, but ideally once every year!

1. Lake McKenzie

The famous ombre hues of Lake McKenzie are a must on every envy-inducing Instagram itinerary.

Strike a pose on the silica white sands, dive into water so clear you can't see it, and float your cares away in this picture-perfect, perched dune lake.

The Butchulla name for Fraser Island is K'Gari, which means paradise - and once you get here and see this beauty for yourself, you won't want to leave.

Visit fraserisland.net

2. Fine Dining in the Wild

Enjoy a bush tucker-infused degustation at the award-winning Seabelle Restaurant, while the kids go bush - literally - at Kingfisher Bay Resort's renowned Junior Eco Rangers program.

You can discover a range of new flavours that incorporate locally grown, indigenous fare, while the kids are busy exploring the terrain where your dinner was grown!

Visit kingfisherbay.com

3. Hit the sand tracks, hard!

Get lost on the 1200 km of tracks that traverse the world's largest sand island.

Walk through ancient rainforest growing in the sand and make your way to over 100 freshwater lakes hidden within this World Heritage-listed gem.

Accessible by 4X4 (drive it like you stole it to avoid getting bogged in the soft sand), let the pros navigate the tides and tracks on a tour, or don some sturdy hiking boots and sweat your way across the Great Walks of Fraser Island.

Visit fraserexplorertours.com.au

4. Catch a flight on the beach

Stunning 75-Mile Beach on Fraser Island is a gazetted highway, where you can cruise for hours - passing wild dingoes and some of the best fishing spots in Australia.

Watch out for planes landing while you drive, as this is one of only two places in the world where planes take off and land on the beach.

Park up in the sand and catch a scenic flight for an epic drive-and-fly experience in the wild.

Visit airfraserisland.com.au

5. Say hello to the humpbacks in Hervey Bay

While there are many places where you can see the whales migrating along Australia's east coast, we all know that the best place to say hello to the whales where they stop to play, is right here in the Bay!

If you head out on the Quick Cat II into the sheltered waters on the western side of Fraser Island, you can even dive on in for the swim of a lifetime... alongside one of our 30,000 kg oceanic friends!

Visit whalewatch.com.au

Don't let the rest of the year fly by without experiencing the best of what life has to offer - the winter months are the perfect time to start planning your next adventure.

So get out the bucket list, take your pen and get set to tick, tick, tick!