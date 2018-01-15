THE BEAT: Suburbs hit by crime across the Coast

Urangan

Break and Enter

Charlton Esp

Between 4.50m and 5.25pm on January 3 unknown offenders have used an object to attempt to jemmy open a window to gain entry to a dwelling. The offenders were unsuccessful.

Stealing

Beach,

Between 10pm on January 10 and 3am on January 11, unknown offenders have approached the victim while he was asleep, rummaged through his bag and stolen a mobile phone, cigarettes and lighter.

Scarness

Burglary

Koloi St,

Between 10.30pm on January 5 and 6am on January 6, unknown offenders have entered the locked and secured address and stolen a sum of cash and a bank book. The victims were home at the time of the offence.

Break and enter

Koloi St,

Between 10.30pm and 11pm on January 9, unknown offenders have gained entry to a patio area at the address. The victim has disturbed the offenders causing them to run off.

Urraween

Stealing from vehicle

Magellan Cct

Between midnight and 6am on January 3 unknown offenders have gained entry to the vehicle which was locked and secured. The offenders have rummaged through the vehicle and stolen two remote keys and jewellery from inside the vehicle.

Eli Waters

Burglary

Isis Ct,

Between 9am on November 28 and 9am on January 8, unknown offenders have attempted to gain entry to the residence however these attempts have failed. No property was reported stolen, however damage has been done to a number of doors.

Pialba

Burglary

Charlton Esp,

Between 11.30pm on January 3 and 9am on January 4, unknown offenders have gained entry to a tent and stolen a bag containing an IPad, sunglasses and a number of electrical equipment chargers.

Burglary

Charlton Esp,

Between 1 and 1.30am on January 10, unknown offenders have gained entry to an annex and attempted to steal the victim's bag. The victim has disturbed the offenders causing them to run off.

Stealing

Charlton Esp,

Between 9pm on January 9 and 5am on January 10, unknown offenders have entered the location and stolen a number of scooters. The victims were asleep at the location at the time of the offence.

Maryborough

Burglary

Ellena St,

Between 7.30pm on January 5 and 8.30am on January 6, unknown offenders have gained entry to the address through an unlocked window and rummaged through the residence. Offenders have stolen an IPad, a quantity of alcohol and food items.

Burglary

Walker St,

Between noon and 1.30pm on January 9, unknown offenders have gained entry to the residence through an unlocked and opened window and rummaged through a number of cupboards, however no property has been stolen.

Burglary

Pallas St,

Between midnight on January 1 and 5.30pm on January 5, unknown offenders have gained entry to the residence by causing damage to a window. Once inside offenders have conducted a search however have not stolen any property.

Break and enter

Walker St,

Between 11.20am and 1.30pm on January 9, unknown offenders have forced entry to a garage at the address and stolen a quantity of power tools.

Brooweena

Burglary

Mant St,

Between 9.30am and 6pm on January 9, unknown offenders have forced entry to the residence and stolen a quantity of pet supplies. Damage was also done to a window.

Boonooroo

Break and Enter

Eckert Rd

Between 8am on December 22 and 10am on January 2 unknown offenders have cut a hole in a glass window and attempted to unlock the window however they were unsuccessful. They have caused damage to the window.