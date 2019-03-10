THE BEAT: Find out about crimes happening in your street

PIALBA

Stealing

Watson St

ABOUT 11.50am on March 1, an unknown offender has stolen a Nitro blue and black mountain bike, which was leaning against the front of the store, not secured at the time. The male person was seen riding away with the bicycle towards Long St.

Attempted steal from vehicle

Old Maryborough Rd

ABOUT 10pm on March 3, unknown offenders attended the premises and attempted to gain entry to a vehicle prior to being disturbed by an employee at the location. The offenders then left.

URRAWEEN

Stealing

Satinwood Ave

BETWEEN 8.30pm on March 5 and 5.30am on March 6, unknown offenders attended the backyard of the dwelling and have stolen a green Glide kayak from the backyard.

POINT VERNON

Break and enter

Long St

BETWEEN 4pm on February 28 and 7.30am on March 1, unknown offenders gained entry to the shed at the rear yard of the dwelling and have stolen a whipper snipper.

Break and enter

Gunsynd Way

BETWEEN February 21 and March 1 unknown offenders have gained entry to a rear shed via jemmying open a window and, once inside, have stolen a quantity of alcohol from the fridge.

Steal from vehicle

Paradise St

BETWEEN 12.30am and 8am on March 1, unknown offenders have gained entry to the locked vehicle and have rummaged through the vehicle, stealing medication.

Stolen registration plates

Murphy St

BETWEEN 8.30pm on March 2 and 9am on March 3, unknown offenders have attended the location and have stolen the front and rear number plates from the vehicle, which was secured at the time. Queensland rego stolen 662XGX.

URANGAN

Break and enter

Elizabeth St

BETWEEN 2pm on February 27 and 7pm on March 2, an unknown offender has gained entry to a room and caused damage to the room, smashing glasses and ripping the TV off the wall.

Stolen registration plates

John Duigan Dr

BETWEEN 10am on March 1 and 11.30am on March 6, unknown offenders have removed the front number plates from the locked and secured vehicle - Queensland rego stolen 470WLD.

TORQUAY

Graffiti

Exeter St

BETWEEN 4pm on February 28 and 9.15am on March 1, unknown offenders have used black and white paint and graffitied the garden shed and sides of the building.

MARYBOROUGH

Break and enter

John St

BETWEEN 12.30am and 1am on March 2, unknown offenders have gained entry to the vacant premises and, once inside, caused damage to the walls and used a fire hydrant to cause water damage.

Shop stealing

Alice St

ABOUT 10.15am on March 2, a male person has attempted to purchase a packet of cigarettes, however has grabbed the packet and left the store,making no attempt to pay for them.

Shop stealing

Ferry St

ABOUT 11.30am a female person has attended the store and placed items in her handbag, making no attempt to pay for them and leaving the store.

Break and enter

Airport Dr

BETWEEN 9am on February 14 and 11.10am on March 4, unknown offenders have gained entry to the office area via damaging a window and, once inside, have stolen assorted items and keys.

Wilful damage

Churchill St

BETWEEN 5pm on March 4 and 8.10am on March 5, unknown offenders have used an object to smash the front glass window of thebusiness, though no entry was gained.

GRANVILLE

Break and enter

O'Brien St

BETWEEN February 20 and 10.30pm on March 5, unknown offenders have gained entry to the rear of the property and have stolen a quantity of jewellery from the bedroom of the house.

BAUPLE

Stealing

Stottenville Rd

BETWEEN February 14 and March 2, unknown offenders have attended the property and have cut padlocks to gain entry to a shipping container. Once inside the offenders have stolen personal items.

DUNDOWRAN

Stolen registration plates

Plantation St

BETWEEN February 22 and March 2, unknown offenders have attended the rear yard of the dwelling and have stolen registration plates from thevehicle (both front and rear platesstolen), Queensland rego 667VMQ.