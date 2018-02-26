THE BEAT: Fraser Coast crime hot spots
MARYBOROUGH
Break and Enter
Sussex St
Between 9pm on February 15 and 10am on February 16 unknown offenders have climbed on the back veranda and have stolen a handbag from the address.
Stealing
Sussex St
Between midnight on February 14 and 8am on February 16 unknown persons have stolen a quantity of cash from inside the dwelling.
Stealing
Sussex St and Walker St
About 12.30pm on February 16 unknown offenders have stolen a charity tin from the bench top of the business.
Steal from Vehicle
Errol St
Between 8.50pm on February 20 and 8.30am on February 21 unknown offenders have approached a car at the open carport attached to the dwelling. Offender/s opened the driver's door, located two wallets in the driver's door storage compartment and placed them onto the driver's seat. They left the door open, walked around to the left rear passenger door and opened it.
Stealing from Vehicle
Errol St
Between 7pm on February 20 and 9.30am on February 21 unknown offender/s have forced open the rear driver side passenger door and have rummaged through the console of the vehicle. It does not appear that any property has been stolen however the vehicle was damaged.
Break and Enter
Lennox St
Between 12.10 and 1.40pm on February 18 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling and stolen cigarettes and tobacco products.
Break and Enter
Kent St Maryborough
Between February 1 and February 19 unknown offenders have gained entry and stolen assorted property from underneath the high-set dwelling.
TINANA
Break and Enter
Iindah Rd
Between 8am February 14 and 4.15pm on February 16 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling possibly through a rear bedroom door and have stolen a quantity of cash.
PIALBA
Wilful Damage
Watson St Pialba
Between 10.30am and 4pm on February 16 unknown offenders have used a heavy object to strike the front bonnet of the vehicle, damaging the vehicle.
Wilful Damage
Dover St
Between 8.15 and 9.15pm unknown offenders have attended the rear yard of the dwelling and set part of the yard alight causing damage.
Break and Enter
Torquay Rd
Between midnight and 2.50am on February 18 unknown offenders have used an object to smash a door to gain entry to the business. Once inside they have stolen property, ransacked the bookshelves and office area and have stolen a quantity of cash.
KAWUNGAN
Break and Enter
Fern Tree Cl
Between February 10 and 11.30am on February 19 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling, rummaged through the house opening cupboards in all rooms. The offenders have stolen property from the house.
SCARNESS
Stealing
Esplanade
Between 8.15 and 8.30pm on February 17 unknown offenders have stolen a mobile phone which was on the seat beside the victim.
Break and Enter
Queens Rd
Between 10pm on February 19 and 7.30am on February 20 unknown offenders have attempted to gain entry to the dwelling via a bedroom window through trying to remove a glass window however they were unsuccessful.
TORQUAY
Wilful Damage
Freshwater St
Between 6pm on February 17 and 8am on February 18 unknown offenders have used an object to smash a window of the business.
Wilful Damage
Bideford St
Between 5pm on February 17 and 9am on February 18 unknown offenders have damaged the glass front window of the business with an unknown object.
Break and Enter
Esplanade
Between 11.15am on February 17 and 10am on February 18 unknown offenders have gained entry to the business through jemmying open a door. Once inside the offenders have stolen a quantity of cash and stereo from the business.
Break and Enter
Tavistock St
About 12.20am on February 18 unknown offenders have gained entry to the business through jemmying open a locked door and removed a tin containing cash.
URANGAN
Stealing
Smith St
Between 2pm on February 15 and 3.30pm on February 17 unknown offenders have stolen front and rear registration plates from locked and secured vehicle.
Break and Enter
Buccaneer Dr
Between 9pm on February 20 and 8.45am on February 12 unknown offenders have gained entry to the business through jemmying open a front glass door and stolen a quantity of alcohol. from the business.
BOORAL
Break and Enter
Tremon Rd
Between 4.30pm on February 14 and 5pm on February 17 unknown offenders have gained entry to a shed and stolen a quantity of power tools.