THE BEAT: Fraser Coast crime hot spots

MARYBOROUGH

Break and Enter

Sussex St

Between 9pm on February 15 and 10am on February 16 unknown offenders have climbed on the back veranda and have stolen a handbag from the address.

Stealing

Sussex St

Between midnight on February 14 and 8am on February 16 unknown persons have stolen a quantity of cash from inside the dwelling.

Stealing

Sussex St and Walker St

About 12.30pm on February 16 unknown offenders have stolen a charity tin from the bench top of the business.

Steal from Vehicle

Errol St

Between 8.50pm on February 20 and 8.30am on February 21 unknown offenders have approached a car at the open carport attached to the dwelling. Offender/s opened the driver's door, located two wallets in the driver's door storage compartment and placed them onto the driver's seat. They left the door open, walked around to the left rear passenger door and opened it.

Stealing from Vehicle

Errol St

Between 7pm on February 20 and 9.30am on February 21 unknown offender/s have forced open the rear driver side passenger door and have rummaged through the console of the vehicle. It does not appear that any property has been stolen however the vehicle was damaged.

Break and Enter

Lennox St

Between 12.10 and 1.40pm on February 18 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling and stolen cigarettes and tobacco products.

Break and Enter

Kent St Maryborough

Between February 1 and February 19 unknown offenders have gained entry and stolen assorted property from underneath the high-set dwelling.

TINANA

Break and Enter

Iindah Rd

Between 8am February 14 and 4.15pm on February 16 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling possibly through a rear bedroom door and have stolen a quantity of cash.

PIALBA

Wilful Damage

Watson St Pialba

Between 10.30am and 4pm on February 16 unknown offenders have used a heavy object to strike the front bonnet of the vehicle, damaging the vehicle.

Wilful Damage

Dover St

Between 8.15 and 9.15pm unknown offenders have attended the rear yard of the dwelling and set part of the yard alight causing damage.

Break and Enter

Torquay Rd

Between midnight and 2.50am on February 18 unknown offenders have used an object to smash a door to gain entry to the business. Once inside they have stolen property, ransacked the bookshelves and office area and have stolen a quantity of cash.

KAWUNGAN

Break and Enter

Fern Tree Cl

Between February 10 and 11.30am on February 19 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling, rummaged through the house opening cupboards in all rooms. The offenders have stolen property from the house.

SCARNESS

Stealing

Esplanade

Between 8.15 and 8.30pm on February 17 unknown offenders have stolen a mobile phone which was on the seat beside the victim.

Break and Enter

Queens Rd

Between 10pm on February 19 and 7.30am on February 20 unknown offenders have attempted to gain entry to the dwelling via a bedroom window through trying to remove a glass window however they were unsuccessful.

TORQUAY

Wilful Damage

Freshwater St

Between 6pm on February 17 and 8am on February 18 unknown offenders have used an object to smash a window of the business.

Wilful Damage

Bideford St

Between 5pm on February 17 and 9am on February 18 unknown offenders have damaged the glass front window of the business with an unknown object.

Break and Enter

Esplanade

Between 11.15am on February 17 and 10am on February 18 unknown offenders have gained entry to the business through jemmying open a door. Once inside the offenders have stolen a quantity of cash and stereo from the business.

Break and Enter

Tavistock St

About 12.20am on February 18 unknown offenders have gained entry to the business through jemmying open a locked door and removed a tin containing cash.

URANGAN

Stealing

Smith St

Between 2pm on February 15 and 3.30pm on February 17 unknown offenders have stolen front and rear registration plates from locked and secured vehicle.

Break and Enter

Buccaneer Dr

Between 9pm on February 20 and 8.45am on February 12 unknown offenders have gained entry to the business through jemmying open a front glass door and stolen a quantity of alcohol. from the business.

BOORAL

Break and Enter

Tremon Rd

Between 4.30pm on February 14 and 5pm on February 17 unknown offenders have gained entry to a shed and stolen a quantity of power tools.