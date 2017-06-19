THE BEAT: Has your suburb been hit by crime?

MARYBOROUGH

Burglary

Melville St

Between 9am and 2pm on June 7, offenders have gained entry to the residence and stolen a number of personal items, electrical appliances, camera and camping equipment. The victim was home asleep at the time of the offence.

Break and enter

March St

Between midnight on June 3 and midnight on June 4, offenders have gained entry to the residence and stolen a hot water system. The residence was unattended at the time.

Wilful damage

Treasure St

About 3am on June 7, offenders have entered a yard and caused damage to a front window and mailbox. The victim was home at the time.

Wilful damage

Salt Water Creek Rd

Between 9.45 and 9.50pm on June 7, offenders have entered a yard and caused damage to a number of windows.

Burglary

Wilson St

Between 8.30pm on June 9 and midnight on June 10, offenders have gained entry to the residence through an unsecure rear door. Once inside offenders have rummaged through a number of rooms and stolen an iPod, a laptop, camera, handbag and quantity of jewellery.

Break and enter

Kingston Dr

Between 7.30pm on June 10 and 9am on June 11, offenders have gained entry to the business damaged benches.

Call Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers Gladstone

TINANA

Steal from vehicle

Rosehill Rd

Between 9pm on June 2 and 8am on June 3, offenders have gained entry to an unlocked vehicle and stolen a wallet containing personal papers and cards. A quantity of cash was also stolen.

Burrum Heads

Wilful damage

Orchid Dr

Between midnight on June 4 and 8am on June 7, offenders have gained entry to a secured area within the business and damaged a window and grille.

CRAIGNISH

Break and enter

Craignish Rd

About 11am on June 10, offenders have gained entry to a number of unlocked shipping containers. No property items have been reported stolen.

Eli Waters

Burglary

Kookaburra Dr

Between midnight on June 5 and 12.30pm on June 8, offenders have gained entry to the residence through a locked and secured door and stolen a quantity of jewellery.

PT VERNON

Stealing

Martin St

Between April 24 and May 1, offenders have entered the yard of the residence and stolen an electric blower.

Stealing

Long St

Between 6pm on June 1 and 10am on June 2, offenders have entered the yard of the residence and stolen a light from the side of the residence.

PIALBA

Stealing

Beach Rd

Between 11.30am and 12.30pm on June 7, offenders have located the victim's bag and stolen a mobile phone from the bag.

Break and enter

Charlton Esplanade

Between noon on June 7 and 4.45pm on June 9, offenders have gained entry to the business laundry and damaged property.

URRAWEEN

Stealing

Beach Rd

Between 7 and 7.20am on June 7, offenders have attended the business and stolen a quantity of parts.

Stealing

Urraween

Between 1.10pm and 1.40pm on June 9, the victim has left her wallet behind on the seat of a bus by accident. Offenders have located the victim's wallet and stolen it prior to getting off the bus.

TORQUAY

Burglary

Urangan St

Between 11pm on June 5 and 10.30am on June 7, offenders have attempted to gain entry to the residence. No entry was gained however a rear door was damaged.

Burglary

Truro St

Between 8.45 and 11.45am on June 9, offenders have gained entry to the residence and stolen a quantity of cash. The victim was not home at the time of the offence.

URANGAN

Steal from vessel

Buccaneer Dr

Between 11pm on June 4 and 11pm on June 5, offenders have approached a vessel which was moored at the time of the offence. Offenders have stolen a quantity of fishing equipment from the back deck of the vessel.

Steal from vehicle

Hibiscus St

Between 2 and 10.30pm on June 6, offenders have stolen the front and rear number plates from a vehicle in a communal carpark.

GAYNDAH

Burglary

Barrow St

Between midnight on June 8 and midnight on June 9, offenders have gained entry to the residence by damaging a window and stolen gaming equipment and a television.