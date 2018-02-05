THE BEAT: Latest crime across the region

Ban Ban Springs

Break and Enter

At about 12:30am on January 28 unknown offender has thrown a rock through a door and subsequently gained entry to the premises. Once inside the offender has stolen a quantity of cigarettes and has then left via the same entry point in a Bronze colour Mitsubishi magna sedan Qld Rego unknown.

Urraween

Stealing motor vehicle, Urraween Rd

Between 8am on January 26 and 8:30am on January 28 unknown offenders have gained entry to the locked and secured vehicle at the premises and have stolen the vehicle. The vehicle was later located with damage at a Booral Rd address. The vehicle stolen was a Blue 2002 Holden Rodeo Qld rego 226XRG

Steal from Vehicle, Jensen Dr

Between 5pm on January 28 and 6:45am on January 29 unknown offenders have gained access to the vehicle which was parked in the driveway at the time. The offender/s have entered the vehicle and have stolen a wallet from the glove box area of the vehicle. The vehicle may have been unlocked at the time.

Wilful Damage, Stockland Shopping Centre Hervey Bay

Between 9am and 12pm on January 28 an unknown offender has used an unknown object to scratch and damage a vehicle which was parked and secured at the time. Damage to the vehicle includes the front passenger side door, dents in the door and scratches on the windows.

Break and Enter, Lawson Rd

Between 9am on January 24 and 4pm on January 30 unknown offenders have smashed a rear window on the dwelling and removed a front sliding window, it is unknown if they offenders have entered the vacant dwelling.

Stealing, Pantlins Lane

Between 9pm on January 30 and 7:30am on January 31 unknown offenders have gained entry to the front yard of the dwelling and stolen an elephant garden statue.

Granville

Stealing from house, Cambridge St

Between 9pm and 10pm on January 18 unknown offenders have whilst at the dwelling for another matter stolen an Ipad tablet from inside the dwelling.

Break and Enter, Pearson St

Between 6am on January 28 and 7:30pm on January 30 unknown offenders have kicked in and damaged the rear door to the dwelling, causing the door to open, it unknown if the offenders gained entry to inside the dwelling or stole any items.

Pialba

Stealing, Pialba Place Shopping Centre

At about 4:30pm on January 28 the victim has attended the supermarket and has purchased items at the self serve checkout. The victim has placed their phone down whilst conducting the transactions and has then left, leaving their phone behind. The victim returned a short time later and discovered the apple Iphone missing.

Stealing number plate from vehicle, Charles St

Between 8am and 3pm on January 25 unknown offenders have attended the location where the vehicle was parked, locked and secured and have stolen the front number plate from the vehicle.

Wilful Damage, Old Maryborough Rd

Between 1pm on January 24 and 7:30am on January 25 unknown offenders have poured water into the library returns chute causing damage to books and the inside carpet of the premises.

Maryborough

Stealing, Lennox St

Between 10:40pm and 11:55 pm a male person has damaged a paling of the fencing of the smoking area of the licenced premises and has stolen approximately six schooner glasses from the premise by placing them through the hole in the fence.

Wilful Damage (Graffiti), Sussex St

Between 12pm on January 28 and 6:45am on January 29 unknown offenders have used silver, white and black paint and have graffitied a brick wall of the residence with letters and initials.

Graffiti, Kent St

At about 11pm on January 28 unknown offenders have attended the school and have graffitied on a number of buildings, tables, paths, signs and a bus.

Break and Enter Dwelling, Pallas Street

Between 7am and 7pm on January 30 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling and have ransacked the inside the of the house and removed a laptop from the tv cabinet, removed photos from a set of plastic draws from the walk in robe, removed 3 gold weddings rings and 4 gold chains from the jewellery box.

Stealing from house, Dymock St

Between 5pm and 6pm on January 30 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling and have stolen a mobile phone from inside the dwelling.

Wondunna

Steal from Vehicle, Gilston Rd

Between 9:30am and 11:30am on January 27 unknown offenders have attended the address and have stolen from the tray of the utility which was locked and secured a Stihl Demolition saw to the value of approximately $1500.

Tinana

Wilful Damage, Geebung Ct

Between 7am and 10:57am on January 17 unknown offenders have damaged the shade sail which covers play equipment in the park, the sail has been torn and the beam which holds the sail has also been damaged.