29°
News

THE BEAT: Suburbs hit with crime on Fraser Coast

3rd Apr 2017 6:51 AM
FILE

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Maryborough

Shop Stealing

Bazaar St

About 3.27pm on March 21 a male person attended the business and has removed an I-tunes card from the shelving, placing it in his pocket and then left the store making no attempt to pay for the item.

Break and Enter

Clayton St

Between 5.30pm on March 21 and noon on March 22 unknown offenders have attempted to gain entry to the dwelling by jemmying open the front door, however no entry was gained but the door was damaged.

Stealing

Kent St

Between 9.30am and 10am on March 23 unknown offenders have attended the port-racks of the school grounds and have stolen a black Targus laptop bag containing a computer and keys.

Stealing from Motor Vehicle

Ann St

Between 4am and 4.15am on March 25 unknown offenders have gained entry to the vehicle which was not locked at the time and have stolen a mobile phone from inside the vehicle.

Break and Enter

Gallipoli St

Between 5pm on March 25 and 7am on March 26 unknown offenders have entered via unknown means to the dwelling and stolen a quantity of groceries from inside the cupboard and fridge of the dwelling.

Break and Enter

John St

Between 5.30pm on March 27 and 8pm on March 27 unknown offenders have cut rope that was securing the slats attached to the house, entered underneath the dwelling and have stolen a red Rover lawnmower.

Break and Enter

John St

Between 6pm on March 25 and 8.15am on March 26 unknown offenders have jumped the fence to the aquatic centre and have entered the pool area and removed the pool cover from the pool.

Break and Enter

Fort St

Between 4pm on March 25 and 10.15am on March 26 unknown offenders have attended the dwelling and have gained entry via an open front door. The offenders have then stolen jewellery from the master bedroom before being disturbed by the victim. The offenders have then left the dwelling.

Stealing from Vehicle

Adelaide St

About 3pm on March 25 unknown persons have stolen a Husqvarna 395 chainsaw, orange in colour from the rear of the utility which was secured at the time.

Gundiah

Wilful Damage

Between 8.15am on March 21 and 8.15am on March 22 unknown offenders have attended the rail crossing at Netherby and have by unknown means damaged the level crossing guard rails and boom gates.

Howard

Wilful Damage

Burrum River

Between noon on Feb 16 and 10am on March 23 unknown offenders have attended the mooring on the river and have cut the mooring on the boat causing the boat to drift several metres into the mangroves on the river.

River Heads

Break and Enter

River Heads Rd

Between 6am on March 5 and 1.15pm on March 28 unknown offenders have tampered with a lock on a garage door of the dwelling, however it appears no entry was gained.

Urangan

Break and Enter

Charlton Esp

Between 5pm and 6pm on March 23 unknown offenders have gained entry to the closed but unlocked door to the motel unit and have stolen a Samsung notebook and wifi card.

Torquay

Stealing from Motor Vehicle

Esplanade

Between 10.30pm on March 21 and 5am on March 22 unknown persons have attended the unlocked vehicle and have gained entry and stolen cash from inside a backpack in the vehicle.

Break and Enter

Fraser St

Between 5pm on March 27 and 7.30am on March 28 unknown offenders have entered the caravan via an unlocked door and have stolen an Apple iPhone, iPad and backpack containing personal items.

Stealing from Motor Vehicle

Charlton Esp near Bideford St

Between 6pm on March 23 and 10am on March 24 unknown offenders have gained entry to the locked vehicle and have stolen two backpacks containing personal items, passports, cameras and a computer.

Stealing from Motor Vehicle

Camping Grounds

At about 11.30pm on March 23 unknown offenders have stolen a carry bag containing personal items and a computer from inside a tent.

Urraween

Shop stealing

Boat Harbour Drive

Between 1.30pm and 3.35pm on March 22 a male person has attended the store on a number of occasions prior to stealing the item. On the third visit the male person has removed a plush heated throw rug from the shelving and has taken it from the store making no attempt to pay for the item.

Pialba

Stealing

Watson St

Between 11.30am and 11.45am on March 22 the victim accidentally left their wallet at the payphone on Watson St. When they realised they had left their wallet there and went back to get it, the wallet was missing. Unknown persons have taken the wallet.

Stealing

Beach Rd

Between 3.45pm and 11.50pm on March 22 unknown offenders have attended the front yard of the dwelling and stolen two large concrete garden ornaments.

Stealing from Vehicle

Charles St

Between 5pm on March 24 and 10am on March 27 unknown offenders have attended the location and have stolen a numberplate from a vehicle which was locked and secured at the time.

Break and Enter

Main St

Between 2am and 5am on March 25 unknown offenders have used an object to smash the front window of the business and have stolen a bottle of alcohol.

Eli Waters

Break and Enter

Bunya Ct

Between 8.10am and 2.45pm on March 27 unknown offenders have removed flyscreens from a rear window and attempted to gain entry to the dwelling. They were unsuccessful.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccrime fcpolice police beat

Police plead for road safety after 4 killed in 1 week

Police plead for road safety after 4 killed in 1 week

It has been a horrific start to the Easter holiday season on Fraser Coast roads, as a Glenwood woman was killed in a tragic crash on the Bruce Hwy at Gunalda.

Commission now reviewed electoral boundaries feedback

Electoral Map of Gympie - Current and Proposed.

People can comment on the submissions until April 8.

Councillor calls for an investigation into telecom blackout

Optus Mobile’s application for a telecommunications tower in Craignish was refused.

Communications had been down since Thursday.

Gunalda woman, 75, killed in horror crash north of Gympie

A person has been killed on the Bruce Hwy north of Gympie.

One killed in deadly crash.

Local Partners

10 ideas of what to do on Fraser Coast this weekend

And there's something for the kids just in time for school holidays.

Planning to host NAIDOC Week events? Grants are available

NAIDOC flag raising and awards ceremony at the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre in Hervey Bay - the Aboriginal flag.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Our Language Matters is this year's NAIDOC Week theme.

SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: Your ultimate guide for April

FUN TIMES AHEAD: Jack and Poppy Clews are ready for weeks of fun during the school holidays on the Fraser Coast.

And there's something for the kids just in time for school holidays.

BIG SCREEN: 6 movies for the kids these school holidays

A scene from the movie The Boss Baby.

Why not take the kids to the cinema?

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Meghan Markle’s sister releasing ‘tell-all’ memoir

MEGHAN Markle’s estranged half-sister Samantha Grant is set to release a tell-all book.

Married at First Sight’s Nadia Stamp dropped ‘like hot cake’

Nadia Stamp during the Married at First Sight reunion show.

Nadia Stamp says she was dropped as soon as cameras stopped rolling

Married At First Sight brides expose conditions

Susan Rawlings and Lauren Bran hit out at the series.

‘Treated like monkeys’: MAFS brides Lauren and Susan hit out.

MAFS DINNER FROM HELL: ‘You are a cocky little pr*ck’

Just when Nadia thought Anthony wasn’t going to show up ...

MAFS tipped over the edge at the messy reunion. Things got nasty.

Della and Tully find instant restaurant redemption on MKR

Della and Tully serve up their entrees during their ultimate instant restaurant.

FOODIE friends do regional Queensland proud on hit cooking show.

What's on the small screen this week

Will it be happily ever after for Sharon and Nick?

MARRIED At First Sight couples reunite and brekky shows hit the road

Dame Julie’s in the Greenroom

Dame Julie Andrews in a scene from the TV series Julie's Greenroom.

MARY Poppins is entertaining children in her new Netflix show.

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

Affordable Family Home Ideal for Investors and Renovators

22 Nullor Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

3 bedrooms, main with W.I.R and 2 way bathroom Separate lounge with combined dining and kitchen Good condition and Great location Why pay rent? Inspect today!

Lifestyle with ocean views!

1/235 Esplanade, Pialba 4655

Unit 3 2 2 Auction in...

On the esplanade with Ocean views Spacious 3 bedroom,2 bathroom townhouse Swimming pool,lovely gardens,backyard in a security gated complex, This unit is the...

WILL NOT LAST - GREAT LOCATION

7 West Street, Torquay 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms Garden Shed 607m2 block Central location Loads of Potential BOOK AN INSPECTION TODAY

ENTRY LEVEL STUNNER! BE QUICK

9 McGregor Close, Craignish 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

Set on a 2,022m2 (approx.) block with two street access this 4 bedroom home has been completely refurbished from top to bottom, finished to the highest of...

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION

9 Esplanade, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION Positioned at the very tip of Point Vernon on an elevated rise it is hard to find a better situated property than this. Coming onto...

PRICED TO SELL

2/12 Richard Charles Drive, Kawungan 4655

Unit 3 2 2 $325,000

3x Bedrooms Main with en-suite and Walk in robe Study nook Open plan living Stone bench-tops Double lock up garage Book and inspection today.

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

EXPENSIVE WATER VIEWS - CHEAP PRICE

24 Mant Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 3 $450,000

Situated in a quiet and very desirable location, overlooking beautiful Gataker's Bay Reserve including water views. Three bedrooms two bathrooms and separate...

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $499,500.00

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!