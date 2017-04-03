THE BEAT: Suburbs hit with crime on Fraser Coast

Maryborough

Shop Stealing

Bazaar St

About 3.27pm on March 21 a male person attended the business and has removed an I-tunes card from the shelving, placing it in his pocket and then left the store making no attempt to pay for the item.

Break and Enter

Clayton St

Between 5.30pm on March 21 and noon on March 22 unknown offenders have attempted to gain entry to the dwelling by jemmying open the front door, however no entry was gained but the door was damaged.

Stealing

Kent St

Between 9.30am and 10am on March 23 unknown offenders have attended the port-racks of the school grounds and have stolen a black Targus laptop bag containing a computer and keys.

Stealing from Motor Vehicle

Ann St

Between 4am and 4.15am on March 25 unknown offenders have gained entry to the vehicle which was not locked at the time and have stolen a mobile phone from inside the vehicle.

Break and Enter

Gallipoli St

Between 5pm on March 25 and 7am on March 26 unknown offenders have entered via unknown means to the dwelling and stolen a quantity of groceries from inside the cupboard and fridge of the dwelling.

Break and Enter

John St

Between 5.30pm on March 27 and 8pm on March 27 unknown offenders have cut rope that was securing the slats attached to the house, entered underneath the dwelling and have stolen a red Rover lawnmower.

Break and Enter

John St

Between 6pm on March 25 and 8.15am on March 26 unknown offenders have jumped the fence to the aquatic centre and have entered the pool area and removed the pool cover from the pool.

Break and Enter

Fort St

Between 4pm on March 25 and 10.15am on March 26 unknown offenders have attended the dwelling and have gained entry via an open front door. The offenders have then stolen jewellery from the master bedroom before being disturbed by the victim. The offenders have then left the dwelling.

Stealing from Vehicle

Adelaide St

About 3pm on March 25 unknown persons have stolen a Husqvarna 395 chainsaw, orange in colour from the rear of the utility which was secured at the time.

Gundiah

Wilful Damage

Between 8.15am on March 21 and 8.15am on March 22 unknown offenders have attended the rail crossing at Netherby and have by unknown means damaged the level crossing guard rails and boom gates.

Howard

Wilful Damage

Burrum River

Between noon on Feb 16 and 10am on March 23 unknown offenders have attended the mooring on the river and have cut the mooring on the boat causing the boat to drift several metres into the mangroves on the river.

River Heads

Break and Enter

River Heads Rd

Between 6am on March 5 and 1.15pm on March 28 unknown offenders have tampered with a lock on a garage door of the dwelling, however it appears no entry was gained.

Urangan

Break and Enter

Charlton Esp

Between 5pm and 6pm on March 23 unknown offenders have gained entry to the closed but unlocked door to the motel unit and have stolen a Samsung notebook and wifi card.

Torquay

Stealing from Motor Vehicle

Esplanade

Between 10.30pm on March 21 and 5am on March 22 unknown persons have attended the unlocked vehicle and have gained entry and stolen cash from inside a backpack in the vehicle.

Break and Enter

Fraser St

Between 5pm on March 27 and 7.30am on March 28 unknown offenders have entered the caravan via an unlocked door and have stolen an Apple iPhone, iPad and backpack containing personal items.

Stealing from Motor Vehicle

Charlton Esp near Bideford St

Between 6pm on March 23 and 10am on March 24 unknown offenders have gained entry to the locked vehicle and have stolen two backpacks containing personal items, passports, cameras and a computer.

Stealing from Motor Vehicle

Camping Grounds

At about 11.30pm on March 23 unknown offenders have stolen a carry bag containing personal items and a computer from inside a tent.

Urraween

Shop stealing

Boat Harbour Drive

Between 1.30pm and 3.35pm on March 22 a male person has attended the store on a number of occasions prior to stealing the item. On the third visit the male person has removed a plush heated throw rug from the shelving and has taken it from the store making no attempt to pay for the item.

Pialba

Stealing

Watson St

Between 11.30am and 11.45am on March 22 the victim accidentally left their wallet at the payphone on Watson St. When they realised they had left their wallet there and went back to get it, the wallet was missing. Unknown persons have taken the wallet.

Stealing

Beach Rd

Between 3.45pm and 11.50pm on March 22 unknown offenders have attended the front yard of the dwelling and stolen two large concrete garden ornaments.

Stealing from Vehicle

Charles St

Between 5pm on March 24 and 10am on March 27 unknown offenders have attended the location and have stolen a numberplate from a vehicle which was locked and secured at the time.

Break and Enter

Main St

Between 2am and 5am on March 25 unknown offenders have used an object to smash the front window of the business and have stolen a bottle of alcohol.

Eli Waters

Break and Enter

Bunya Ct

Between 8.10am and 2.45pm on March 27 unknown offenders have removed flyscreens from a rear window and attempted to gain entry to the dwelling. They were unsuccessful.