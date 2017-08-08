The benefits of the sport precinct: letter

IN REPLY to John Neve and his criticism of your reporter Blake regarding the new sports facility at Nikenbah, I would to address some points which Mr Neve has made.

John suggests a decline is sports participation and is sceptical about future events at this facility.

The recent successful touch football tournament, previous surf lifesaving competition and other events would indicate that people coming to Hervey Bay are certainly keen to participate in their children's sporting activities.

The local economy benefits greatly from the influx of visitors and the money they spend whilst here.

The new facility should be able to attract new opportunities for Hervey Bay, and funding to some extent has been provided by the State Government.

Mr Neve should perhaps realise that for most projects which benefit the community, some outlay of public money is required for this to happen.

- KEITH MILLER - Booral