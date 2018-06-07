The big events on Fraser Coast's sporting calendar
HALF of the year is in the history books but there are plenty of sports events left to excite Fraser Coast fans.
Rodeos, superboats, grand finals, multisport and world class sailing are still to come as 2018 barrels into the second half of the year.
Some of the biggest equestrian events are still to come, as is arguably the biggest event on the calendar, the Queensland Touch Junior State Cup.
This calendar includes major events and grand finals. If we've missed yours, send an email with the date, time and location to sport@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.
JUNE
Teebar Rodeo and Campdraft: June 16
Greater Wide Bay Series Regatta Rd 2 hosted by Hervey Bay Dragon Boat Club: June 16
Hervey Bay PCYC presents Boxing at the Beach House: June 23
Fraser Coast League Grand Finals @ Maryborough Hockey: June 30
Fraser Coast All Breeds Show @ Maryborough Equestrian Park: June 30-July 1
JULY
Queensland Maroons Fan Day @ Seafront Oval, Hervey Bay: July 3
State Dressage, Combined Training and Horse Trials @ Maryborough Equestrian Park: July 3-7
Queensland Touch Junior State Cup @ Hervey Bay: July 12-14
Gundy Pub Bull Rides Round 3: July 21
Fred Brophy's Boxing Troupe @ Bay Central Tavern, Hervey Bay: July 27-28
Torbanlea Rodeo: July 28
AUGUST
Fraser Coast Senior Schools Hockey Competition @ Hervey Bay: August 1
Wide Bay Gymnastics Club's Ribbon Carnival: August 5
Fraser Coast 2* Dressage Championships @ Maryborough Equestrian Park: August 11-12
Fraser Coast Interschool Equestrian Championships @ Maryborough Equestrian Park: August 23-25
Hervey Bay Hockey's under-14s and reserve grade Grand Finals: August 31
SEPTEMBER
AFL Wide Bay Grand Final Day: September 1
Hervey Bay Hockey's A-grade Grand Finals: September 1
Bundaberg Rugby League Grand Final Day @ Bundaberg: September 8
Maryborough Hockey Grand Final Day: September 8
Surf Life Saving Masters Carnival @ Hervey Bay: September 8
Swim Hervey Bay's Pier 2 Pub: September 9
Hockey Queensland under-15 Girls Hockey Championships @ Hervey Bay: September 22-25
Gundy Pub Bull Rides Round 4: September 30
OCTOBER
State Formal Gymkhana, Sporting, Campdraft, Stockman's Challenge and Mounted Games @ Maryborough Equestrian Park: October 2-5
Red Hot Chilli Rollers present the Hot Chilli Cup @ Maryborough Showgrounds: October 6-7
Torbanlea Picnic Races: October 27
Offshore Superboats Rd 3 @ Hervey Bay: October 27-28.
NOVEMBER
Hockey Queensland under-15 Girls Indoor Hockey Team Challenge @ Maryborough: November 2-4
Maryborough Twilight Meet @ Maryborough BMX Club: November 3
National Rodeo Association Rd 1 @ Maryborough Showgrounds: November 10
Sail Hervey Bay A-Cats: Nationals from November 12-15
Hervey Bay 100 weekend: November 17-18
Sail Hervey Bay A-Cats: Worlds from November 18-23
Wide Bay Gymnastics Club's 30th Birthday Celebration: Nocvember 24
DECEMBER
Gundy Pub Bull Rides Finals: December 1