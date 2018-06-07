The big events on Fraser Coast's sporting calendar

The Maroons Fan Day, held in Mackay last year, will be held at Hervey Bay's Seafront Oval on July 3.

The Maroons Fan Day, held in Mackay last year, will be held at Hervey Bay's Seafront Oval on July 3. Madolyn Peters

HALF of the year is in the history books but there are plenty of sports events left to excite Fraser Coast fans.

Rodeos, superboats, grand finals, multisport and world class sailing are still to come as 2018 barrels into the second half of the year.

Some of the biggest equestrian events are still to come, as is arguably the biggest event on the calendar, the Queensland Touch Junior State Cup.

This calendar includes major events and grand finals. If we've missed yours, send an email with the date, time and location to sport@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.

Teebar Rodeo and Campdraft is a popular weekend out for many Fraser Coast residents. Alistair Brightman

JUNE

Teebar Rodeo and Campdraft: June 16

Greater Wide Bay Series Regatta Rd 2 hosted by Hervey Bay Dragon Boat Club: June 16

Hervey Bay PCYC presents Boxing at the Beach House: June 23

Hervey Bay PCYC's Boxing at the Beach House will return this year. Alistair Brightman

Fraser Coast League Grand Finals @ Maryborough Hockey: June 30

Fraser Coast All Breeds Show @ Maryborough Equestrian Park: June 30-July 1

JULY

Queensland Maroons Fan Day @ Seafront Oval, Hervey Bay: July 3

State Dressage, Combined Training and Horse Trials @ Maryborough Equestrian Park: July 3-7

Queensland Touch Junior State Cup @ Hervey Bay: July 12-14

The Queensland Touch Junior State Cup will attract a record number of entries in 2018. Alistair Brightman

Gundy Pub Bull Rides Round 3: July 21

Fred Brophy's Boxing Troupe @ Bay Central Tavern, Hervey Bay: July 27-28

Torbanlea Rodeo: July 28

AUGUST

Fraser Coast Senior Schools Hockey Competition @ Hervey Bay: August 1

Isabelle Jordan (level 2) working the uneven bars at last year's Wide Bay Gymnastics Club's Ribbon Carnival. Alistair Brightman

Wide Bay Gymnastics Club's Ribbon Carnival: August 5

Fraser Coast 2* Dressage Championships @ Maryborough Equestrian Park: August 11-12

Fraser Coast Interschool Equestrian Championships @ Maryborough Equestrian Park: August 23-25

Fraser Coast Interschool Equestrian Championships is a highlight of the local sporting calendar. Alistair Brightman

Hervey Bay Hockey's under-14s and reserve grade Grand Finals: August 31

SEPTEMBER

AFL Wide Bay Grand Final Day: September 1

Hervey Bay Hockey's A-grade Grand Finals: September 1

Bundaberg Rugby League Grand Final Day @ Bundaberg: September 8

Can United defend its Maryborough Hockey title? Valerie Horton

Maryborough Hockey Grand Final Day: September 8

Surf Life Saving Masters Carnival @ Hervey Bay: September 8

The Pier to Pub Open Water Swim will be held on September 9. Valerie Horton

Swim Hervey Bay's Pier 2 Pub: September 9

Hockey Queensland under-15 Girls Hockey Championships @ Hervey Bay: September 22-25

Gundy Pub Bull Rides Round 4: September 30

OCTOBER

State Formal Gymkhana, Sporting, Campdraft, Stockman's Challenge and Mounted Games @ Maryborough Equestrian Park: October 2-5

The Hot Chilli Cup will be held on October 6. Alistair Brightman

Red Hot Chilli Rollers present the Hot Chilli Cup @ Maryborough Showgrounds: October 6-7

Torbanlea Picnic Races: October 27

Offshore Superboats Rd 3 @ Hervey Bay: October 27-28.

The Offshore Superboat Championships attracts thousands to the Hervey Bay shoreline. Alistair Brightman

NOVEMBER

Hockey Queensland under-15 Girls Indoor Hockey Team Challenge @ Maryborough: November 2-4

Maryborough Twilight Meet @ Maryborough BMX Club: November 3

National Rodeo Association Rd 1 @ Maryborough Showgrounds: November 10

Sail Hervey Bay A-Cats: Nationals from November 12-15

The Beach House Hotel Hervey Bay 100 will incorporate a half-distance event for the first time this year. Alistair Brightman

Hervey Bay 100 weekend: November 17-18

Sail Hervey Bay A-Cats: Worlds from November 18-23

Wide Bay Gymnastics Club's 30th Birthday Celebration: Nocvember 24

DECEMBER

Gundy Pub Bull Rides Finals: December 1