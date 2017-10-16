The big issues Tim Nicholls will discuss for Hervey Bay

(left to right) Men's Shed secretary Bill Van Huyssen, Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen, Men's Shed president Ian Fletcher-Jones and Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls at the Hervey Bay Men's Shed.

(left to right) Men's Shed secretary Bill Van Huyssen, Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen, Men's Shed president Ian Fletcher-Jones and Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls at the Hervey Bay Men's Shed. Blake Antrobus

RISING power prices and local jobs will the the big issues state Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls will discuss on his tour of Hervey Bay on Monday.

Mr Nicholls' first stop was the Hervey Bay Men's Shed during his week-long tour of regional Queensland.

He said he would also address concerns about infrastructure, roads, jobs and job security.

But it was rising power prices that remained his main focus, saying prices from the State Government were affecting Queensland jobs and costing residents far too much.

"Queenslanders are paying amongst the highest power prices in the nation, and it is a real impost on businesses and families,” Mr Nicholls said.

"Speaking to Ian Fletcher-Jones, the Hervey Bay Men's Shed President, about the power prices, his quarterly power bill has gone up to now $400 almost a quarter.

"That's their entire takings from their fundraising activities, through things like sausage sizzles.”

He said high power prices were a major threat to Queensland's prosperity.

Mr Nicholls will stop in Townsville next.