Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Big O's 15-1 greatest Maroons players.
The Big O's 15-1 greatest Maroons players.
Rugby League

The Big O’s 15-1: Queensland’s greatest

by The Big O
2nd Jun 2019 9:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Raging Bull or The King of Lang Park? Cam, Cooper or Billy? Queensland have had soe many greats, it's hard to pick the best - the The Big O gives it a shot...

15. GORDEN TALLIS: Virtually carried the Maroons forward pack, providing most of their go-forward during a NSW-dominant era. Winning percentage: 35.

14. DARIUS BOYD: At this level, hardly put a foot wrong. Arguably the best finisher in Origin history scoring 17 tries in 28 consecutive matches. WP: 68.

13. PAUL VAUTIN: The underrated former captain was one of the Maroons' unsung heroes during the 1980s. WP: 68.

12. BOB LINDNER: One player who always rose to the occasion. No other forward has scored as many tries (seven) in Origin. WP: 52.

11. PETERO CIVONICEVA: The most-capped front-rower was the cornerstone of the Maroons pack at the start of their dynasty. WP: 57.

 

The “Raging Bull” was a force of nature for Queensland. Image: Phil Hillyard
The “Raging Bull” was a force of nature for Queensland. Image: Phil Hillyard

 

10. MAL MENINGA: During the 1980s, the sight of big Mal terrorising opposing centres was a regular occurrence. WP: 47.

9. GENE MILES: His value was personified in the fact that he was only a part of one losing series.

WP: 65.

8. GREG INGLIS: Can't recall GI playing poorly at this level. Holds the record for most tries (18) in Origin. WP: 59.

7. ALLAN LANGER: Made his debut in 1987 and 15 years later was still tormenting the Blues.

WP: 50.

6. BILLY SLATER: He was that good, he only had to play in two matches in a losing side last year to be awarded the Wally Lewis Medal. WP: 61.

 

What a time to be alive for Maroons fans.
What a time to be alive for Maroons fans.

 

5. COOPER CRONK: Under pressure, there was none better. Broke many a blue heart during a stellar career. WP: 73.

4. DARREN LOCKYER: At one point midway through his Origin career, he had a 38 per cent winning record. That all changed from 2006. WP: 53.

3. JOHNATHAN THURSTON: The record points scorer played in 36 consecutive matches. JT's last game in 2017 was a reflection of his greatness. WP: 68.

2. CAMERON SMITH: Has there been a more influential player in Origin history? The catalyst who steered the ship during Queensland's 13-year dynasty. WP: 62.

1. WALLY LEWIS: Was there ever any doubt? The fact he dominated some of the greatest NSW sides is reason enough. There is only one king. WP: 61.

More Stories

Show More
darren lockyer gorden tallis maroons origni state of origin wally lewis
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    New dimension in murder-suicide crash probe

    premium_icon New dimension in murder-suicide crash probe

    News A second agency will investigate the suspected murder-suicide of a woman and her four children in a horror road smash, after new revelations involving the Child...

    PONY RIDE TERROR: "She's flipped up in the air"

    premium_icon PONY RIDE TERROR: "She's flipped up in the air"

    News Parent calls for awareness in wake of incident

    Note found close to crash that killed mother, four kids

    premium_icon Note found close to crash that killed mother, four kids

    News Department of Child Safety had some involvement with family

    Crash truth will help stop horror from happening again

    premium_icon Crash truth will help stop horror from happening again

    Opinion Whatever the circumstances, it’s a heartbreaking tragedy